Shula-Reeves presser transcript

for a fund raiser for Dorothy, Don's wife who passed away with breast cancer. Marty Schottenheimer and Bill Cowher and I and our wives were in a limo and we were headed to the function, and we got to talking. And you know, we were all talking about where we were and I had the most wins of the three of us. We said, look if we average ten wins a year, which is a pretty good year if you can come up with ten wins a year, how long would it take for you, me, Dan to coach to get to (Don Shula's total of) 347 wins?

We figured if I averaged 10 wins, I would be 83 (years old). Marty was going to be in his high 70's, and Bill Cowher had his best chance, he would be in his early 70's. So in my opinion, that's a record that won't ever be broken. Nobody will ever get to 347 wins. Now, Bill Cowher has the best chance and what happens? He coached for what, 15 years, and he's ready for a sabbatical. Now, he'll come back and coach, but he's sitting there at 150 or so wins, he's got 150-some plus, what, 190 something wins (to go). So only 19 more years for Cowher."

(on whether Coach Reeves ever thought his player Gary Kubiak would be a coach) Coach Reeves: "Well, I felt like he was going to be a coach because he was so mentally into every game. One of the most difficult positions, in my opinion, for your offense is to have a second-string quarterback prepared and ready to play because he's one play away from being your starter. Gary Kubiak was ready every single time.

"He played, got a call one time the night before the game, and said John Elway's sick, so you're going to have to play; he's not going to be able to play. He played an unbelievable game. We go up to Washington to play our Monday night game; John (Elway) and I and a couple other people in that organization went to the White House, and they got John sick with food poisoning. I think they did it intentionally. But anyways, John all of a sudden gets food poisoning, and he can't play tonight. We're playing the Redskins and they are favored. And Gary Kubiak led us to a victory. So that's a difficult position.

"I always felt like he had the ability to coach and it was always just strictly if he wanted to. I offered him a position there, but he would be coaching John (Elway), who was his roommate. And he felt like he needed to get some experience and came down to Texas A&M and started coaching. And I think he's done a heck of job of preparing himself for where he is right now. And there's no question in my mind that he'll be extremely successful here."

(on whether Coach Reeves thinks Coach Kubiak could get to Coach Shula's win total of 347) Coach Reeves: "Nope. He didn't start; he didn't get an early enough start. (To Coach Shula:) How early were you when you started?"

*Coach Shula: *"I was 33 years old when I got the head coaching job with the Baltimore Colts. I was an assistant for three years with the Detroit Lions before that. And at that time we had two defensive coaches with the Lions, Les Bingaman and I were the defensive coaches. And I think we had five assistant coaches on the staff. This past year (Dolphins Head Coach Nick) Saban had, what, 26 assistant coaches? He left 23 of them there."

Coach Reeves: "You started at 33, and so your last year you were…"

Coach Shula: "'95 was my last year, so I was born in…so (I) was 65 my last year."

Coach Reeves: "So you had 32 years and you get 347 victories, so he cheated somewhere. Somewhere he added some points."

Coach Shula: "The secret is you've got to win early and often to keep the job."

Coach Reeves: "But you didn't eve have 16 games (a season) when you started."

Coach Shula: "No, it was 14 games."

(on what is means to be selected with each other to coach the East West Shrine Game) Coach Shula: "This is one of the attractive things about this game is you can come out and work and respect the guy on the other side of the field. And Dan and I have always had this good relationship going back to our week together in Germany with our wives over there. And spending time together and getting our teams ready and respecting each other and playing a good football game. That's what made this game here attractive to me."

Coach Reeves: "You know we both came in and Don had Dan Marino and I had John Elway, and through those years those two quarterbacks were the elite guys coming out that particular year, so we had a little bit of competition between our quarterbacks at that time. But the attraction to me was I never beat him when he was an NFL coach, so maybe I'll get a chance to beat him in a bowl game. So this is a bowl game as far as I'm concerned. Also he showed up to the press conference and he took the side he wanted first. So he always gets the first choice."

Coach Shula: "It comes with age."

Coach Reeves: "It's been great. It was a big attraction for me that the league was thinking about doing this and they were going to have Don Shula (and) I was going to be the other coach. It's a tremendous honor for me to even be talked about in the same vein as you talk about Don Shula."

Coach Shula: "This guy should be a future Hall of Fame coach. You look at his numbers and put them down in comparison with some of the coaches that are in the Hall of Fame. Dan's numbers are as good or better than some of the coaches that are already in, so it's just a question of time. And I'm going to campaign for you, Dan."

Coach Reeves: "I appreciate that."

(on how importing the Hall of Fame is to Coach Reeves)

Coach Reeves: "It really doesn't… If it happens…"

Coach Shula: "Tell the truth, Dan."