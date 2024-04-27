Sketch announces Texans Round 4 pick; team selects Ohio State TE Cade Stover 

Sketch is a long-time Houston Texans fan, and the online streamer recently skyrocketed to fame as his catchphrases like 'What's up, brother' and 'Special teams, special plays, special players' became hits with athletes throughout the world.
Sketch first announced that the Philadelphia Eagles had traded pick 123 to the Texans - which Philly acquired from Houston on Day 2 of the draft when the Texans traded up to select Calen Bullock - before revealing that his hometown team was picking Ohio State TE Cade Stover.
Stover played with C.J. Stroud at Ohio State and now rejoins the Texans quarterback in Houston. He ranks second all-time in receptions and receiving yards for a tight end at Ohio State with 82 catches and 1,058 yards.