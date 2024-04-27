 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Sketch announces Texans Round 4 pick; team selects Ohio State TE Cade Stover 

Apr 27, 2024 at 12:38 PM
sketch announcement

Sketch is a long-time Houston Texans fan, and the online streamer recently skyrocketed to fame as his catchphrases like 'What's up, brother' and 'Special teams, special plays, special players' became hits with athletes throughout the world.

Sketch first announced that the Philadelphia Eagles had traded pick 123 to the Texans - which Philly acquired from Houston on Day 2 of the draft when the Texans traded up to select Calen Bullock - before revealing that his hometown team was picking Ohio State TE Cade Stover.

Stover played with C.J. Stroud at Ohio State and now rejoins the Texans quarterback in Houston. He ranks second all-time in receptions and receiving yards for a tight end at Ohio State with 82 catches and 1,058 yards.

Related Content

news

10 Things to Know about Jawhar Jordan

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan was the Texans' selection at 205th overall. Here are 10 things to know about the sixth-rounder.
news

10 Things to Know about LB Jamal Hill

Here are 10 Things to Know about LB Jamal Hill, who the Texans took in the sixth round out of Oregon.
news

Texans add Louisville RB Jawhar Jordan in 6th round of 2024 NFL Draft

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan was the choice at 205th overall for the Houston Texans. Jordan was the second of two sixth-round picks by the franchise this year.
news

Oregon LB Jamal Hill the choice for Texans in 6th round

The Houston Texans used a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Oregon linebacker Jamal Hill. He was the 188th overall selection.
Advertising