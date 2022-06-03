Standouts on the Texans 2022 Schedule | Daily Brew

Last week, I broke down the QB roster the Texans will face in 2022. As expected, the non-QB roster the Texans will face is just as stout. Consequently, I decided to dive into just HOW stout that group of non-QBs is in 2022. As such, here are the top 100 non-QBs the Texans will face in 2022.
The Top Ten (in alphabetical order)
- WR Davante Adams, Raiders - (trade from Packers) 123 receptions, 1,553 yards and 11 TD - named 1st Team All-Pro for the second consecutive year and earned fifth straight Pro Bowl invitation.
- DE Joey Bosa, Chargers - 16 games in 2021, 10.5 sacks and 20 QB hits - earned Pro Bowl status for fourth time.
- DE Myles Garrett, Browns - The 2017 #1 overall pick gets better and better - racked up 16.0 sacks and 17 TFL, in addition to four forced fumbles in 2021.
- RB Derrick Henry, Titans - Henry is still The King, even missing the majority of the season due to injury - in just eight games, he ran for 937 yards and ten TD.
- WR Tyreek Hill, Dolphins - (trade from Kansas City) - earned Pro Bowl honors every single year in the league and has been named 1st Team All-Pro three times - caught career high 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine TD in last year in Kansas City.
- TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs - Hall of Famer in the making - seven time Pro Bowler, three time 1st Team All-Pro - caught 92 passes for 1,135 yards and nine TD in 2021. Numbers were down for the first time in a while and the loss of Hill will impact his production in 2022. But, BUT he's still TK87 and that's scary as he--.
- OG Quenton Nelson, Colts - played all season with an ankle/foot issue and was never 100%. Yet, he was still the technician-monster combination that has wreaked havoc all over the league - opened holes for RB Jonathan Taylor to lead the league in rushing - earned his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl honor.
- LB Micah Parsons, Cowboys - the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year went OFF in a new hybrid rush/stack LB role - 13.0 sacks and 84 tackles in 16 games, add in 30 QB hits, 20 TFL three forced fumbles and three passes defensed - wow.
- DT Jeffery Simmons, Titans - 2nd Team AP All-Pro, earned first Pro Bowl invite - 8.5 sacks and 16 QB hits (both were career highs) - total thorn in the Texans' side since he got into the league
- RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts - in just his second season, Taylor was unreal, rushing for 1,811 yards to lead the league - earned both Pro Bowl and 1st Team All-Pro honors - received some MVP votes as well.
The Next Ten (in alphabetical order)
- WR A.J. Brown, Eagles - glad he's in Philly, whew! We'll still see him, but just once. Yay!
- RB Nick Chubb, Browns - ran for 221 yards on 30 carries combined in last two meetings w/Texans
- DE Maxx Crosby, Raiders - earned his first Pro Bowl invitation after 8.0 sack season
- OC Creed Humphrey, Chiefs - best center in the league as a rookie
- LB Darius Leonard, Colts - I loathe seeing him on the other sideline…because he's THAT guy.
- DE Khalil Mack, Chargers - HBC Brandon Staley pushed hard to get his former pupil to LA.
- DB Kenny Moore III, Colts - the most underrated great player on this list.
- OT Rashawn Slater, Chargers - As a rookie, he was outstanding and he'll get better
- OG Trey Smith, Chiefs - the Chiefs took a calculated risk on his medicals and it paid off HUGE!
- WR Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins - 104 catches on 140 targets as a rookie, just getting started.
The Remaining 80 (by position, in alphabetical order)
RB
Austin Ekeler, Chargers
Antonio Gibson, Commanders
Kareem Hunt, Browns
Josh Jacobs, Raiders
David Montgomery, Bears
Javonte Williams, Broncos
WR
Keenan Allen, Chargers
Amari Cooper, Browns
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
Terry McLaurin, Commanders
Darnell Mooney, Bears
Mike Pittman Jr., Colts
Hunter Renfrow, Raiders
Sterling Shepard, Giants
DeVonta Smith, Eagles
Courtland Sutton, Broncos
Mike Williams, Chargers
TE
Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
Dallas Goedert, Eagles
Dalton Schultz, Cowboys
Darren Waller, Raiders
OL
Terron Armstead, Dolphins
Joel Bitonio, Browns
Garrett Bolles, Broncos
Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs
Jack Conklin, Browns
Lane Johnson, Eagles
Jason Kelce, Eagles
Taylor Lewan, Titans
Corey Linsley, Chargers
Jordan Mailata, Eagles
Zack Martin, Cowboys
Kolton Miller, Raiders
Brandon Scherff, Jaguars
Tyron Smith, Cowboys
Wyatt Teller, Browns
Andrew Thomas, Giants
Joe Thuney, Chiefs
Edge
Josh Allen, Jaguars
Bradley Chubb, Broncos
Jadeveon Clowney, Browns
Randy Gregory, Broncos
Chandler Jones, Raiders
Harold Landry, Titans
DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys
Yannick Ngakoue, Colts
Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins
Jaelen Phillips, Dolphins
Robert Quinn, Bears
Haason Reddick, Eagles
Montez Sweat, Commanders
Chase Young, Commanders (when fully healthy)
IDL
Jonathan Allen, Commanders
DeForest Buckner, Colts
Fletcher Cox, Eagles
Jordan Davis, Eagles (rookie)
Chris Jones, Chiefs
Christian Wilkins, Dolphins
Leonard Williams, Giants
LB
Zach Cunningham, Titans
Foye Oluokun, Jaguars
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Browns
Roquan Smith, Bears
CB
James Bradberry, Eagles
Tyson Campbell, Jaguars
Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
Kendall Fuller, Commanders
Stephon Gilmore, Colts
Xavien Howard, Dolphins
J.C. Jackson, Chargers
Darius Slay, Eagles
Patrick Surtain, Broncos
Denzel Ward, Browns
Darious Williams, Jaguars
S
Kevin Byard, Titans
Jevon Holland, Dolphins
Amani Hooker, Titans
Derwin James, Chargers
John Johnson III, Browns
Justin Simmons, Broncos