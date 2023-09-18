Tank Dell giving TD ball going to very special person

In his debut last week at Baltimore, Dell finished with three receptions for 34 yards. He and the rest of the offense performed better yesterday, despite falling by a 31-20 margin to Indianapolis at NRG Stadium. Fellow receivers Nico Collins and Robert Woods also performed well. The former led the way with seven catches for 146 yards and a score, while the latter caught six passes for 74 yards.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans is "encouraged" by Dell and likes the way the rookie keeps getting better.

"Tank will continue to grow," Ryans said. "He has the right mindset. He plays football the right way. He plays with a chip on his shoulder. I'm excited to continue to see Tank progress."

Dell credited offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's plan of attack for getting the receivers open looks and running room after the catch. He also thinks it's just a sign of better things to come.

"Coach Slow dialed up a great game plan for us," Dell said. "Me, Nico, Rob, all the receivers, we all got in there, got some touches and showed what we are capable of doing throughout the season."

Woods agreed.

"We got a room full of route runners, of true receivers able to make plays," Woods said. "Nico is getting the ball in space, being able to make plays. He should have had two touchdowns. Tank is making plays. I feel like it's just a room full of receivers who love their craft."