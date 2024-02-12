Texans All Access returns to the radio, and beyond, TONIGHT

Celebrate!

Texans All Access is back.

The hour-long radio show, which airs weeknights from 6-7 p.m. CT, returns tonight to SportsRadio 610 am, the Houston Texans Mobile App and HoustonTexans.com. You can listen live, but if you miss out, no sweat: it'll re-air on the app, the website and iTunes.

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris will host, and they'll certainly have quite a few thoughts about the Super Bowl win last night by the Chiefs over San Francisco, the Andre Johnson Pro Football Hall of Fame nod, C.J. Stroud and Will Anerson, Jr. taking home offensive and defensive rookie of the year honors, and much more.

They'll also welcome longtime NFL columnist and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter John McClain. He'll have a fascinating inside look at the process of getting Johnson selected, what was said about him in the discussions, and much more.