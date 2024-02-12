 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Texans All Access returns to the radio, and beyond, TONIGHT

Feb 12, 2024 at 07:44 AM
Houston Texans Staff

Celebrate!

Texans All Access is back.

The hour-long radio show, which airs weeknights from 6-7 p.m. CT, returns tonight to SportsRadio 610 am, the Houston Texans Mobile App and HoustonTexans.com. You can listen live, but if you miss out, no sweat: it'll re-air on the app, the website and iTunes.

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris will host, and they'll certainly have quite a few thoughts about the Super Bowl win last night by the Chiefs over San Francisco, the Andre Johnson Pro Football Hall of Fame nod, C.J. Stroud and Will Anerson, Jr. taking home offensive and defensive rookie of the year honors, and much more.

They'll also welcome longtime NFL columnist and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter John McClain. He'll have a fascinating inside look at the process of getting Johnson selected, what was said about him in the discussions, and much more.

This will be the 13th season of 'Texans All Access', which began in the 2012 offseason.

Related Content

news

Offseason Signs, and a Signing | Daily Brew

You know it's the offseason if I'm watching C.J. Stroud in the Pro Bowl Games and I'm sweating the outcome of friendly skills challenge like a playoff berth hangs in the balance.
news

Afterburners to the Season | Daily Brew

Honors season could mean some current Texans - and a club legend - get recognition.
news

VanderBlog: Season Ends, '24 Begins | AFC Divisional Round

A season for the ages came to a screeching halt as the Texans fell hard at Baltimore 34-10.
news

Game Prep | Daily Brew

As Houston gets itself through 'Deep Freeze '24' consider this as all of us 'taking one for the team.'
news

VanderBlog: Super Wild Card Win 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans defeat the Browns in Super Wild Card game
news

VanderBlog: Playoff Ticket-Punching-Historic Victory

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans defeat the Colts and earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2019
news

VanderBlog: Holiday Healing on the Agenda

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans fall to the Browns on Christmas Eve
news

VanderBlog: Luv Ya Deep Steel Blue 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans knock off the Titans 19-16 in overtime
news

VanderBlog: Another One at the Wire

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the Texans defeat the Broncos in Week 13
news

VanderBlog: Streaking into Next Sunday 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans defeat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11
news

VanderBlog: Buzzer-Beater over the Bengals 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the Texans snap the Bengals four-game winning streak in Week 10
Advertising