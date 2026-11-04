Week 9 Injury Report | Texans at Chargers

Houston Texans
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|THURS
|FRI
|GAME STATUS
|S
|Reed Blankenship
|Concussion / Hand
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|RB
|David Montgomery
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|LB
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Groin
|LP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|T
|Blake Fisher
|Thumb
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|TE
|Brevin Jordan
|Finger / Foot
|LP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|S
|Jalen Pitre
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|T
|Braden Smith
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
Los Angeles Chargers
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|THURS
|FRI
|GAME STATUS
|WR
|Brenen Thompson
|Quadricep / Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|S
|Kendall Williamson
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|G
|Kayode Awosika
|Fibula
|LP
|LP
|LP
|DOUBTFUL
|CB
|Deane Leonard
|Concussion
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|OUT
|TE
|David Njoku
|Fibula
|LP
|LP
|LP
|DOUBTFUL
|LB
|Denzel Perryman
|Pectoral
|LP
|LP
|LP
|DOUBTFUL
|DE
|Bud Dupree
|Illness
|LP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|LB
|Daiyan Henley
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|CB
|Donte Jackson
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|(-)
|DE
|Khalil Mack
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|CB
|Rodney Shelley
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|(-)
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed