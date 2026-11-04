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Week 9 Injury Report | Texans at Chargers

Week 9 injury updates presented by Shariff Injury Lawyers for the Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers game.

Published: Nov 04, 2026 at 05:48 PM Updated: Nov 06, 2026 at 04:05 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
REG9-injuryreport

Houston Texans

PositionPlayerInjuryWEDTHURSFRIGAME STATUS
SReed BlankenshipConcussion / HandDNPDNPDNPOUT
RBDavid MontgomeryGroinDNPDNPDNPOUT
LBAzeez Al-ShaairGroinLPFPFP(-)
TBlake FisherThumbFPFPFP(-)
TEBrevin JordanFinger / FootLPFPFP(-)
SJalen PitreShoulderFPFPFP(-)
TBraden SmithAnkleLPFPFP(-)

Los Angeles Chargers

PositionPlayerInjuryWEDTHURSFRIGAME STATUS
WRBrenen ThompsonQuadricep / HamstringDNPDNPDNPDOUBTFUL
SKendall WilliamsonCalfDNPDNPDNPOUT
GKayode AwosikaFibulaLPLPLPDOUBTFUL
CBDeane LeonardConcussionDNPLPLPOUT
TEDavid NjokuFibulaLPLPLPDOUBTFUL
LBDenzel PerrymanPectoralLPLPLPDOUBTFUL
DEBud DupreeIllnessLPFPFP(-)
LBDaiyan HenleyShoulderLPFPFP(-)
CBDonte JacksonHamstringLPLPFP(-)
DEKhalil MackNot Injury Related - RestDNPFPFP(-)
CBRodney ShelleyHamstringLPLPFP(-)

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed
REG9- h2w

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