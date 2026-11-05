Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Month

HOUSTON – Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October, the NFL announced today.

Fairbairn connected on all 11 of his field goal attempts in October, including five from 50-plus yards. During the month, Fairbairn led the NFL in points scored (43) and 50-yard field goals made (five), while tying for the league lead in field goals made (11) and field goal percentage (100.0). He was the only kicker in the NFL with at least 10 field goals made in October to convert 100 percent of his attempts.

In Week 4 vs. Dallas, Fairbairn connected on all three of his field goal attempts (51, 39, 54) before converting all four attempts (45, 35, 26, 53) in Houston's 26-3 victory at Tennessee in Week 5. In Week 6 at Jacksonville, Fairbairn made both of his field goal attempts (25, 49), including a game-winning 49-yarder. Fairbairn has made nine game-winning field goals since 2017, tied for the fourth-most among active NFL players. He concluded the month by converting both of his field goal attempts (58, 57) against the New York Giants in Week 8, becoming one of three kickers this season to make multiple field goals of 55-plus yards in a single game.

For his career, Fairbairn has connected on 270-of-307 field goal attempts (87.9%). Among the 69 kickers in NFL history with at least 300 field goal attempts, Fairbairn's 87.9 field goal percentage ranks second, trailing only Justin Tucker (89.1%). The Kailua, Hawaii native has also made 51 consecutive field goal attempts from inside 50 yards, the fourth-longest streak in the NFL since 1987. Additionally, Fairbairn's 57 career field goals from 50-plus yards rank fourth in NFL history.