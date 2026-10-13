Texans at Jaguars Preview: Houston Brings Its Pass Rush to Wembley

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The Texans finally have a win in hand, and now they take it across the Atlantic. Houston faces the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 18, at Wembley Stadium in London, with kickoff at 8:30 a.m. CT. It's the franchise's second trip to London, and the first since a 2019 date with the same Jaguars.

Keeping London Week Normal

Head coach DeMeco Ryans wants the week to look like any other until the team boards the plane.

"I want our guys to stay in as normal a routine as possible," Ryans said on The DeMeco Ryans Show. "We'll have our normal week up until Thursday, and Thursday evening we'll leave out."

On the Jacksonville side, Ryans pointed to WR Parker Washington and K Cam Little as players who demand Houston's attention. Both did damage in last season's meeting, when Washington scored twice before the Texans rallied.

The Pass Rush Travels

What closed out Tennessee was a defensive front that took over once Houston had the lead, led by DE Will Anderson Jr.'s three sacks.

"That's exactly the vision that I have for these guys, but you have to earn the right to rush the passer, and you earn that right as a team," Ryans said. "We can move Will around. We can get four ends out on the field at the same time."

Anderson gave the credit to the men next to him, including DE Danielle Hunter, DT Sheldon Rankins, Logan Hall and Jadeveon Clowney.

"I don't have what I have without those guys," Anderson said. "I think rushing together, that's what makes this engine go, everybody being unselfish, doing their job and just getting home."

John Harris put it plainly on Texans Matchup: "Do not give this Texans team a couple score lead because your quarterback will pay the price."

C.J. Stroud in Rhythm, and a New Target

QB C.J. Stroud arrives in London playing some of his best football, and he says the whole offense is carrying its share.

"I think I'm in a good rhythm right now distributing the ball to who I need to get it to," Stroud said after the win. "I'm not really just looking for one person. If you're open I try to get you the ball."

The receiver room also added WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Stroud's former Ohio State teammate.

"To add a guy of Marvin's caliber, it's huge for us, a huge get for the Texans," Ryans said. "Him having that prior relationship with C.J., I think it's gonna go great for him."

Remembering the Comeback

The last time these teams met, Houston trailed by 19 points in the second half before Davis Mills and the defense flipped the game. Hunter matched a career high with three and a half sacks, Derek Stingley Jr. made a one-handed interception, and Rankins returned a fumble for a touchdown on the final play.

Texans Radio analyst Andre Ware respects what Jacksonville has become since.

"It's a scary group and a scary trip to be quite honest," Ware said.

How to Watch and Listen to Texans at Jaguars

When: Sunday, Oct. 18, at 8:30 a.m. CT (2:30 p.m. in London)

Sunday, Oct. 18, at 8:30 a.m. CT (2:30 p.m. in London) Where: Wembley Stadium, London

Wembley Stadium, London TV: NFL Network & ABC-13 (in Houston)

NFL Network & ABC-13 (in Houston) Stream: NFL+

NFL+ Radio: 95.7 The Fan, the Audacy app and the Texans app, with Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware and John Harris

95.7 The Fan, the Audacy app and the Texans app, with Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware and John Harris Spanish radio: [CONFIRM]