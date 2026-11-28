The Ravens are coming, and it's a big one. Let's dive into the numbers for this massive matchup on Sunday at Reliant Stadium.

Can the Texans Finally Beat the Ravens at Reliant Stadium?

12 – The Texans finally beat the Ravens in Baltimore for the first time last season, but the Texans have not beaten Baltimore at Reliant Stadium in 12 years, not since 2014's Case Keenum Deer Blind Game.

David Montgomery and Marlin Klein Break Through

1 – The Texans finally have a 100-yard rusher in a single game this season, and it's the guy everyone thought it would be: RB David Montgomery. He ran 26 times for 107 yards against the Colts on Thursday night, Nov. 19.

4 – Rookie TE Marlin Klein had a career-high four receptions for the Texans that night, leading the pass catchers in receptions in that 26-3 win over the Colts.

1 – He also caught a TD pass, the first of his career, which capped the Texans' scoring in the win over the Colts.

Perfect on Thanksgiving

2 – The Texans have only played twice on Thanksgiving Day and won both in Detroit (2012, 2020).

Can the Texans Keep Jacoby Brissett Out of the Record Books?

5 – Ravens QB Jacoby Brissett will start on Sunday, making Baltimore the fifth team for which Brissett has started against the Texans (Patriots, Colts, Dolphins, Cardinals and Ravens).

4 – With a Ravens win, he will become the first QB to beat the Texans as the opposing starter for four different teams. I'd like for him to remain right where he is, alongside Sam Darnold and Matt Hasselbeck, with wins over the Texans for three different teams.

The Texans' Rarest Defensive Scores

11 – There have been 11 Texans with a safety in the history of the franchise. DE Will Anderson Jr. added his name to that list against the Colts.

1 – There has been one defensive two-point conversion in Texans history: CB D'Angelo Ross returned a blocked extra point for two points in the 2024 Wild Card Round win over the Chargers.

C.J. Stroud's Touchdown Streak

13 – The last 13 TDs scored by the Texans have come via the thunderbolt right arm of QB C.J. Stroud. The last rushing TD by someone on the current roster was…C.J. Stroud at Tennessee in Week 5. RB Jawhar Jordan did have a 25-yard rushing TD in London, but, unfortunately, he's been sidelined with an injury since that game.

Can the Texans Stop Derrick Henry?

1,611 – Ravens RB Derrick Henry has rushed for over 1,600 yards in 16 career games against the Texans, along with 14 rushing touchdowns.

4 – From 2019 to 2022, Henry had four 200-plus-yard rushing games against the Texans.

1 – Since the start of the 2023 season, he's rushed for over 100 yards against the Texans only once…which happened on Christmas Day in 2024, his last trip to Houston.

46 – In his first three trips to Houston in his career, he ran for less than 50 yards TOTAL across three games. Then, he went for over 200 on each of his next three trips to Houston.