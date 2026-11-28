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Welcome to Texans Roundup, your weekly look at the numbers, trends and milestones shaping the Houston Texans' upcoming matchup. From team rankings and player accomplishments to notable streaks and league-wide context, Texans Roundup highlights the stats and storylines to know before kickoff.
Texans vs. Ravens: What to Know
- DE Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks, 60 quarterback pressures and a 19.3 percent pressure rate.
- The Texans won the last regular-season meeting in Baltimore, the franchise's first road win there.
- Houston ranks 11th in total offense and eighth in scoring offense entering the week.
- QB C.J. Stroud, WR Nico Collins, CB Derek Stingley Jr. and DE Jadeveon Clowney can each reach a franchise milestone against the Ravens.
Texans vs. Ravens Series History and Team Rankings
The Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens will meet for the 15th time in the regular season, with Houston owning a 3-11 record through the first 14 meetings.
The Texans won the most recent regular-season meeting in convincing fashion, defeating Baltimore 44-10 on Oct. 5, 2025. The victory marked Houston's first road win at Baltimore in franchise history, while the 34-point margin of victory is tied for the second largest in team history.
The Texans enter the week ranked 11th in total offense (349.6 yards per game) and eighth in scoring offense (25.7 points per game). Houston's defense ranks 13th in total defense (325.5 yards per game) and 17th in scoring defense (22.2 points per game).
Baltimore is ranked 14th in total offense (336.7 yards per game), 19th in scoring offense (21.2 points per game), 18th in total defense (330.2 yards per game) and 26th in scoring defense (26.7 points per game).
Anderson Among the NFL's Best: Will Anderson Jr. Leads the League in Sacks
Will Anderson Jr. continues to establish himself as one of the league's most productive pass rushers.
Anderson leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks, 60 quarterback pressures and a 19.3 percent quarterback pressure rate among players with at least 250 pass-rush snaps. He also ranks second in the league with 15 tackles for loss.
In his fourth season, Anderson has recorded at least half a sack in eight games, tied for the NFL lead. He has also produced three games with at least 2.0 sacks, tied for the second most in the league.
Will Anderson Jr. Career Stats: Fourth in NFL Sacks Since 2023
Anderson, who was selected by the Houston Texans with the third overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, has accumulated 180 tackles (114 solo) including 41.5 sacks, 61 tackles for loss, 87 quarterback hits, seven passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his career. Anderson's 41.5 sacks are the fourth most in the NFL since 2023.
What to Watch For: Texans Milestones vs. the Ravens
No. 7 QB C.J. Stroud: With three passing touchdowns, Stroud would tie for the most consecutive games (4) with at least three passing touchdowns in franchise history.
No. 12 WR Nico Collins: With one receiving touchdown, Collins would become the third player in the NFL this season and the sixth player in franchise history to record at least one receiving touchdown in four consecutive games.
No. 24 CB Derek Stingley Jr.: With one interception, Stingley would tie CB Johnathan Joseph for the most interceptions (17) in franchise history.
No. 90 DE Jadeveon Clowney: With one tackle for loss, Clowney would tie DE Whitney Mercilus for the second-most tackles for loss (72) in franchise history. Clowney has recorded at least one tackle for loss in three consecutive games.