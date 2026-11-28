Texans vs. Ravens: What to Know

DE Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks, 60 quarterback pressures and a 19.3 percent pressure rate.

The Texans won the last regular-season meeting in Baltimore, the franchise's first road win there.

Houston ranks 11th in total offense and eighth in scoring offense entering the week.

QB C.J. Stroud, WR Nico Collins, CB Derek Stingley Jr. and DE Jadeveon Clowney can each reach a franchise milestone against the Ravens.

Texans vs. Ravens Series History and Team Rankings

The Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens will meet for the 15th time in the regular season, with Houston owning a 3-11 record through the first 14 meetings.

The Texans won the most recent regular-season meeting in convincing fashion, defeating Baltimore 44-10 on Oct. 5, 2025. The victory marked Houston's first road win at Baltimore in franchise history, while the 34-point margin of victory is tied for the second largest in team history.

The Texans enter the week ranked 11th in total offense (349.6 yards per game) and eighth in scoring offense (25.7 points per game). Houston's defense ranks 13th in total defense (325.5 yards per game) and 17th in scoring defense (22.2 points per game).

Baltimore is ranked 14th in total offense (336.7 yards per game), 19th in scoring offense (21.2 points per game), 18th in total defense (330.2 yards per game) and 26th in scoring defense (26.7 points per game).

Anderson Among the NFL's Best: Will Anderson Jr. Leads the League in Sacks

Will Anderson Jr. continues to establish himself as one of the league's most productive pass rushers.

Anderson leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks, 60 quarterback pressures and a 19.3 percent quarterback pressure rate among players with at least 250 pass-rush snaps. He also ranks second in the league with 15 tackles for loss.