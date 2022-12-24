Texans at Titans postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT

Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting Nashville, kickoff for today's game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT.
How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday » HERE
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
Houston Texans DB Tavierre Thomas, WR Chris Moore, RB Dare Ogunbowale and DL Adedayo Odeleye recognized with off-field awards
The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award.
The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community.
Houston Texans DL Jerry Hughes has been named a finalist for the 2022 NFL Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The Houston Texans announced today that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
The Houston Texans made an injury report update leading into Tennessee.
Texans mutually agree to part ways with Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby.
The Houston Texans are offering fans the opportunity to exchange select former player jerseys for 44% off a new jersey throughout the team's Bye Week.
Team will hold a moment of silence before Thursday night's game in honor of Rootes.
Former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes passed away on August 21, 2022.