Texans-Bears quotes



Head coach Dom Capers



"Normally in the month of December -- and when you get to the playoffs -- it's so important you have a good defense and you have a team that can run the football. To me it comes back to the mental toughness of your team. We talk all the time about how every game there are certain circumstances you have no control over."



"I thought our defense did an excellent job of hanging in there and continuing to go out and make plays."



"Our guys came in and really focused on what we had to do to win the game. They came in with the attitude to do whatever it takes and to go on the road this time of year and do that and be able to finish things off in the second half was a good step forward for our football team."

*QB David Carr

"It's big for this team because, and I've said this all year, coming into this game we were better than 5-8. I thought this game was probably one of the most important since I've been here because a bunch of guys from Houston, California and Florida went out here and I've never been anywhere near something this cold. As far as weather and conditions, the guys responded. There were some guys who were freezing and wanted to go home early, but they toughed it out for me. The ball was like throwing an ice cube."



*CB Dunta Robinson

"We just gave it a total team effort. When our offense wasn't moving the ball too well, we just went it and made plays on defense and put those guys in position to score points."



"This was a game we needed to win.We're playing for a lot of pride right now. We know that we're out of the playoffs. We just want to go in every game and play for each other. There's nothing else to play for but each other."



*RB Domanick Davis

"The Bears' defense was tough. They gave us a hard time all day. But we just stuck with the plan and pounded and pounded and eventually it opened up. When I saw the cut, I just made it and got into the end zone."



*WR Jabar Gaffney

"We came into the half with the lead and we just wanted to go out and finish the game. Everybody was saying we couldn't finish and put two halves together, but we went out and did that today."



*LB Kailee Wong

"We played a very solid football game throughout. We didn't give up any big plays, which is huge for us. When you play sound and solid defense, you're going to have a good performance."



"It's one of those things. You've got to deal with it. You're going to play in it. You're going to be out there for three hours. With that being said, you might as well go out there and play the best you can."



*DT Seth Payne

