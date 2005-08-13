Texans-Broncos halftime quotes

TE Matt Murphy

(On his touchdown catch) "We had a 142-stutter-go-play, in which I run down the middle if the middle is open. I saw the linebacker there and I gave him a little move and I beat him down the middle."

(on it being his first touchdown catch as a Texan) "It feels great. Tony made a great throw. Me and Tony work on this all the time in practice and it feels good to have it happen in the game."

QB Tony Banks

(on his touchdown pass) "Well the preseason is like my season. As long as I get to come out here and have a little fun, even though its my 10th season I kind of look forward to the preseason. That play right there, Murph was stretching the middle one-on-one with the linebacker in the two-deep zone. Murph's a huge target on the inside and we hook up like that a lot of times in practice, sometimes last year in the preseason."

(on being out there with the first team offense) "It's nice to see Dre and Corey in the huddle. I don't get too many reps with those guys in the preseason so any time I see 80 and 85 out there it's a lot of fun."

QB David Carr

(on being out there with the first team offense) "I thought it was pretty smooth until we got down to the one-yard line as far as what we wanted to do. We had a plan last night and the day before that we went over and we executed pretty much flawlessly except when we got down obviously inside the one-yard line we'd like to get that in.

(on what happened on the goal-line stand) "I don't know. Once you run it the first time, the second time you got to stick with it. You don't want to give up on the linemen, you want to enforce the fact that we're going to be down here, we're going to try and get the ball in. And there's no doubt they're going to be able to nine million more times after this, that was just a great job by their defense, we've got to give them credit."



RB Domanick Davis



(on the opening series) "Well, the first half we had a good drive, got down to the goal-line and we couldn't put it in. I had like three tries and I didn't put it in, but before that, I think we did pretty good moving the ball."

(on the goal-line stand) "I don't know the guys just pinched down and brought the outside guys and kind of just cramped down on me at the line. Their defensive line got under the offensive line."

CB Dunta Robinson

(on how the first unit played out there today) "I think we played pretty well. We came in, we went three and out right off the bat. I think it shows you what this Texans defense is going to be like this year."

(on if there was anything different) "No, there was nothing different. We're still calling the same plays that we called last season. We're trying to mix it up a little bit. A little man, a little zone, try to keep them off balance so they didn't know exactly what we were doing. We were able to confuse them a little bit."

DE Robaire Smith

(on the defensive effort) "I think we came out, this being our first time in game mode. I think we did a pretty good job. Of course we've got a lot of things that we can work on. But this is a good first step. The starters being out there at one time and do the things we did, I think it's always a good thing to start the season off with."

(on playing fullback) "It was a little different but at the same time it's still a job. There's a couple things coach came back to read, but this is my first time doing it in a game mode and he just told me just to continue to work at it. And I'm going to take it just like me being on defense, I'm learning what to do and trying to prefect it."

LB Morlon Greenwood