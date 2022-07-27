Texans Camp Primer: 2022 roster changes | Daily Brew 

Under a new head coach in Lovie Smith, the Houston Texans 2022 roster will have some new faces and familiar ones when training camp kicks off on Friday. Here is a primer of the notable changes from 2021 to 2022:
|Position
|2021
|2022
|Head Coach
|David Culley
|^^Lovie Smith
|Offensive Coordinator
|Tim Kelly
|^^Pep Hamilton
|Running Back
|David Johnson
|Marlon Mack/Dameon Pierce
|Tight End
|Jordan Akins
|^^Brevin Jordan
|Guard
|^Max Scharping/ Tytus Howard
|Kenyon Green/ A.J. Cann
|Defensive Linemen
|Jacob Martin/ DeMarcus Walker
|Rasheem Green/Jerry Hughes/Mario Addison
|Defensive Backs
|Terrance Mitchell/Justin Reid/Lonnie Johnson
|Derek Stingley Jr./Jalen Pitre/Steven Nelson
^ Still on roster
^^ On roster / with organization in 2021
Under General Manager Nick Caserio, the Texans were once again active in free agency, signing veteran players for a variety of positions. Here are some of the notable offseason additions made through 2022 free agency.
|Additions
|Losses
|OL A.J. Cann (JAC)
|QB Deshaun Watson (CLE)
|RB Marlon Mack
|QB Tyrod Taylor (NYG)
|DB Steven Nelson
|OL Marcus Cannon
|DL Rasheem Green
|DB Terrance Mitchell (NE)
|DL Jerry Hughes (BUF)
|DB Justin Reid (KC)
|WR DaeSean Hamilton (DEN)
|LB Eric Wilson (NO)
|RB David Johnson
Re-Signings: LS Jon Weeks, LB Christian Kirksey, OL Justin Britt, DL Maliek Collins, DB Desmond King
Extensions: DB Terrence Brooks, WR Brandin Cooks
The Texans added nine players through the 2022 NFL Draft, including five through the first 75 selections. Here are Houston's 2022 NFL Draft picks:
|Round
|Pick
|Name
|Position
|School
|1
|3
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|LSU
|1
|15
|Kenyon Green
|G
|Texas A&M
|2
|37
|Jalen Pitre
|S
|Baylor
|2
|44
|*John Metchie III
|WR
|Alabama
|3
|75
|Christian Harris
|LB
|Alabama
|4
|107
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|Florida
|5
|150
|Thomas Booker
|DT
|Stanford
|5
|170
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|Oregon State
|6
|205
|Austin Deculus
|T
|LSU
*Placed on Non-Football Injury list
Notable players returning from injury:
OL Laremy Tunsil missed the final 12 games of the 2021 season with a thumb injury.
The Texans will hold their first training camp practice at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 29 at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Texans Radio's "Texans Training Camp Live" will cover camp Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on SportsRadio 610 and on the Houston Texans mobile app.
Houston will kick off the 2022 preseason at home against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. CT.