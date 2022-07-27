Texans Camp Primer: 2022 roster changes | Daily Brew 

Jul 27, 2022 at 03:52 PM
Under a new head coach in Lovie Smith, the Houston Texans 2022 roster will have some new faces and familiar ones when training camp kicks off on Friday. Here is a primer of the notable changes from 2021 to 2022:

Position20212022
Head CoachDavid Culley^^Lovie Smith
Offensive CoordinatorTim Kelly^^Pep Hamilton
Running BackDavid JohnsonMarlon Mack/Dameon Pierce
Tight EndJordan Akins^^Brevin Jordan
Guard^Max Scharping/ Tytus HowardKenyon Green/ A.J. Cann
Defensive LinemenJacob Martin/ DeMarcus WalkerRasheem Green/Jerry Hughes/Mario Addison
Defensive BacksTerrance Mitchell/Justin Reid/Lonnie JohnsonDerek Stingley Jr./Jalen Pitre/Steven Nelson

^ Still on roster
^^ On roster / with organization in 2021

Under General Manager Nick Caserio, the Texans were once again active in free agency, signing veteran players for a variety of positions. Here are some of the notable offseason additions made through 2022 free agency.

AdditionsLosses
OL A.J. Cann (JAC)QB Deshaun Watson (CLE)
RB Marlon MackQB Tyrod Taylor (NYG)
DB Steven NelsonOL Marcus Cannon
DL Rasheem GreenDB Terrance Mitchell (NE)
DL Jerry Hughes (BUF)DB Justin Reid (KC)
WR DaeSean Hamilton (DEN)LB Eric Wilson (NO)
RB David Johnson

Re-Signings: LS Jon Weeks, LB Christian Kirksey, OL Justin Britt, DL Maliek Collins, DB Desmond King
Extensions: DB Terrence Brooks, WR Brandin Cooks

The Texans added nine players through the 2022 NFL Draft, including five through the first 75 selections. Here are Houston's 2022 NFL Draft picks:

RoundPickNamePositionSchool
13Derek Stingley Jr.CBLSU
115Kenyon GreenGTexas A&M
237Jalen PitreSBaylor
244*John Metchie IIIWRAlabama
375Christian HarrisLBAlabama
4107Dameon PierceRBFlorida
5150Thomas BookerDTStanford
5170Teagan QuitorianoTEOregon State
6205Austin DeculusTLSU

*Placed on Non-Football Injury list

Notable players returning from injury:

OL Laremy Tunsil missed the final 12 games of the 2021 season with a thumb injury.

The Texans will hold their first training camp practice at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 29 at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Texans Radio's "Texans Training Camp Live" will cover camp Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on SportsRadio 610 and on the Houston Texans mobile app.

Houston will kick off the 2022 preseason at home against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. CT.

Browse more information on Training Camp presented by Xfinity now!

