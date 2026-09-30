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Week 4 Injury Report | Texans vs. Cowboys

Week 4 injury updates presented by Shariff Injury Lawyers for the Houston Texans versus Dallas Cowboys game.

Published: Sep 30, 2026 at 04:10 PM Updated: Sep 25, 2026 at 02:48 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
REG4- injury report

Houston Texans

PositionPlayerInjuryWED
LBAzeez Al-ShaairGroinDNP
RBBritish BrooksHamstringDNP
TTrent BrownIllness / Knee / WristDNP
DEWill Anderson Jr.AnkleLP
SCalen BullockQuadLP
DEJadeveon ClowneyKneeLP
WRNico CollinsHamstringLP
DELogan HallKneeLP
LBJake HansenCalfLP
GEd IngramGroinLP
TEDalton SchultzNot Injury Related - RestLP
SM.J. StewartKneeLP
LBWade WoodazThumbFP

Dallas Cowboys

PositionPlayerInjuryWED
CBCobie DurantHamstringDNP
LBDeMarvion OvershownHamstringDNP
CBShavon RevelKnee / AnkleDNP
SMalik HookerForearmLP
OLBJames HoustonShoulderFP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed
REG4- h2w

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