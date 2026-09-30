Week 4 Injury Report | Texans vs. Cowboys

Houston Texans
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|LB
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Groin
|DNP
|RB
|British Brooks
|Hamstring
|DNP
|T
|Trent Brown
|Illness / Knee / Wrist
|DNP
|DE
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Ankle
|LP
|S
|Calen Bullock
|Quad
|LP
|DE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Knee
|LP
|WR
|Nico Collins
|Hamstring
|LP
|DE
|Logan Hall
|Knee
|LP
|LB
|Jake Hansen
|Calf
|LP
|G
|Ed Ingram
|Groin
|LP
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|LP
|S
|M.J. Stewart
|Knee
|LP
|LB
|Wade Woodaz
|Thumb
|FP
Dallas Cowboys
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|CB
|Cobie Durant
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LB
|DeMarvion Overshown
|Hamstring
|DNP
|CB
|Shavon Revel
|Knee / Ankle
|DNP
|S
|Malik Hooker
|Forearm
|LP
|OLB
|James Houston
|Shoulder
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed