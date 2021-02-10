Texans highlight local Black artists in honor of Black History Month | Week 1

In observance of Black History Month, the Houston Texans have launched an organization-wide initiative aimed at educating staff about the role of notable Black Houstonians and their impact in history, community, business, education, sports and entertainment.

As the fourth largest city in the United States and one of the country's most culturally diverse, Houston's rich history is filled with important civil rights leaders, events and contributions that have shaped the course of Black History, not only in the city, but across the nation.

As part of the Houston Texans celebration of Black History Month, fans are encouraged to follow along with the official team channels throughout the month and learn more about Black History in Houston here and local Black artists' work for weekly Wallpaper Wednesday posts.

Artist: Charis Kelley, Femme Blaicasso

Instagram: @Auartworksglobal

Twitter: Auartworksglobe

Facebook: Auartworksglobal

www.auartworksglobal.com

What the significance and/or inspiration for this wallpaper?

The significance of my wallpaper design is the power and positivity of the Texans representing the beauty and strength of Black History Month toward the City of Houston. That positive representation is everything because of the platform's visibility.

What does it mean for the Texans to feature local Black artists?

Being chosen as a featured artist by the Texans is truly an honor and I am thankful for this opportunity to represent for the Houston arts community and all the beautiful Black girls who paint.