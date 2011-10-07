Texans host Hispanic Heritage Day vs. Raiders

Oct 07, 2011 at 01:27 AM
hisp400.jpg


When the Texans host the Oakland Raiders at Reliant Stadium this Sunday at noon, the team will celebrate its 10th annual Hispanic Heritage Day presented by XFINITY.

The sold-out game will include a variety of activities and features that fans won't want to miss, such as the mariachi and folkloric groups that will be performing at every entry gate prior to kickoff.  Later, Houston-native and former world boxing champion Juan Diaz will lead the team onto the field as the Home Field Advantage Captain. For fans interested in meeting Diaz, he will be at the Comcast gate from 10:30-11:20 a.m. Be sure to register there to win a pair of his autographed boxing gloves.

Prior to kickoff, Grammy award-winning band Los Lonely Boys will perform the national anthem. The Honorary Coin Toss Captain is Dr. Laura G. Murillo, President and CEO of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

During pregame ceremonies, members of Toros Bravos, the official Hispanic Fan Club of the Houston Texans, will hold the Texas flag. Toros Bravos is the NFL's first fan club for Hispanic fans.

At halftime, the team will give the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award presented by Bud Light to Benny Agosto Jr., a partner at the Houston law firm Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Sorrels, Agosto & Friend, along with a $2,000 donation to the Mexican American Bar Association of Texas Foundation.

For a full list of pregame and halftime activities, click **here**.

