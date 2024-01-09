Texans merch truck heading to Houston-area H-E-B locations all week

Jan 09, 2024 at 10:41 AM
Gear up, H-Town!

The Houston Texans are AFC South Champions and will host the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, January 13 at 3:30 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium. Tickets are going fast!

All this week, the Texans Mobile Merch Truck will be at Houston-area H-E-B locations helping fans get gameday-ready before they head to the stadium on Saturday. 

Fans get BIG discounts at the Mobile Merch Truck too! Season Ticket Members get 30% off jerseys and 40% off everything else. And all fans get 20% off everything except jerseys.

Dates, times, and H-E-B locations listed below.

Date Time Location Address
January 9 11am - 2pm El Dorado H-E-B 18611 Eastfield Dr., Webster, TX 77598
January 9 3pm - 6pm League City Market H-E-B 2755 E. League City Pkwy, League City, TX, 77573
January 10 11am - 2pm Fairfield Market H-E-B 2855 US-290, Cypress, TX 77433
January 10 3pm - 6pm Spring Green H-E-B 9211 FM 723 Rd, Richmond, TX 77406
January 11 11am - 2pm H-E-B Market at Northpark 19529 Northpark Dr., Kingwood, TX 77339
January 11 3pm - 6pm H-E-B Market at Gosling 5251 FM 2920, Spring, TX 77388
January 12 11am - 2pm Pearland H-E-B Plus! 2805 Business Center Dr., Pearland, TX 77584
January 12 3pm - 6pm Manvel H-E-B 17119 Highway 6, Manvel, TX 77578
