Texans merch truck heading to Houston-area H-E-B locations all week

Gear up, H-Town!
The Houston Texans are AFC South Champions and will host the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, January 13 at 3:30 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium. Tickets are going fast!
All this week, the Texans Mobile Merch Truck will be at Houston-area H-E-B locations helping fans get gameday-ready before they head to the stadium on Saturday.
Fans get BIG discounts at the Mobile Merch Truck too! Season Ticket Members get 30% off jerseys and 40% off everything else. And all fans get 20% off everything except jerseys.
Dates, times, and H-E-B locations listed below.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Address
|January 9
|11am - 2pm
|El Dorado H-E-B
|18611 Eastfield Dr., Webster, TX 77598
|January 9
|3pm - 6pm
|League City Market H-E-B
|2755 E. League City Pkwy, League City, TX, 77573
|January 10
|11am - 2pm
|Fairfield Market H-E-B
|2855 US-290, Cypress, TX 77433
|January 10
|3pm - 6pm
|Spring Green H-E-B
|9211 FM 723 Rd, Richmond, TX 77406
|January 11
|11am - 2pm
|H-E-B Market at Northpark
|19529 Northpark Dr., Kingwood, TX 77339
|January 11
|3pm - 6pm
|H-E-B Market at Gosling
|5251 FM 2920, Spring, TX 77388
|January 12
|11am - 2pm
|Pearland H-E-B Plus!
|2805 Business Center Dr., Pearland, TX 77584
|January 12
|3pm - 6pm
|Manvel H-E-B
|17119 Highway 6, Manvel, TX 77578