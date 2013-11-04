Texans Monday Quotes: November 4

LT Duane Brown** CB Kareem Jackson

WR Andre Johnson

P Shane Lechler

ILB Joe Mays

DE Antonio Smith

DE J.J. Watt

LT Duane Brown

(on seeing Head Coach Gary Kubiak on the field before going into the locker room of halftime's game against Indianapolis Sunday night) "Pretty scary sight. I was pretty nervous coming in for halftime. We got the word that the paramedics were out there around him, so I kind of walked back and saw him on the ground. Just confused. Like I said, kind of scared. We quickly got the word that he was okay and he was stable. That was a big sigh of relief for us."

(on what it was like not having Head Coach Gary Kubiak at practice) "We just watched film and conditioned. Not having him in the building was kind of a weird feeling, just not seeing him around. But the word that we got is that he's stable. He's awake, so we're just going to continue to pray for him and hope for the best."

(on if he has reached out to Head Coach Gary Kubiak and the communication between the players and Kubiak) "No, we haven't been able to reach out to him as of now. I don't think anyone's been able to visit him but as soon as we're able to, we're definitely going to get over there."

(on how difficult it is to prepare for a game when not knowing what is going on with the head coach) "Like I said, they've given us the word that he's doing well. He's improving. He's awake. He asked about the game. He asked about different guys on the team. So knowing that, it's easy for us to be able to prepare and continue to be professional and do our jobs, knowing that he's improving and that he's going to be alright."

(on what it was like going out to the second half of Sunday's game against Indianapolis knowing that Head Coach Gary Kubiak had been taken to the hospital) "We were a bit concerned to hear it at halftime. It was kind of tough to completely focus on our game plan and what to try to expect in the second half. But like I said, once they gave us the word that he was starting to improve, he was doing a little better, we took it as motivation. We wanted to be motivated to go out and play harder in the second half, but we didn't really think about it too much."

CB Kareem Jackson

(on what Monday was like for him without Head Coach Gary Kubiak in the building) "Regular schedule, regular Monday. We don't really know much. We know about as much as you guys know. You just have to wait until he comes back, wait until we get updates."

(on where the team goes heading into this week's game against Arizona) "Got to keep fighting, continue to play. We've got a lot of games left. Hope for the best. We definitely have to win out. We've got to keep fighting as a team. Everybody's got to stay in-tune with what we're doing and just continue to work and get better."

(on if this is a season where if something wrong can happen, it has) "We've got some things that haven't been going our way. But the same time, in my opinion, we're still not playing as clean as we're capable of playing. We're still leaving plays out there here and there. It's really costing us. We evaluated the film today and we've just got to continue to play."

(on if he's ever been a part of a team like this, where they outgained teams and still couldn't find a way to win) "I think we were pretty talented my rookie year (2010). It was kind of like that. Like I said, plays here and there. We're not playing as clean as we should play. We've got to continue to play as a team, continue to stay together. The situation that's in front of us now with Coach Kubiak, hope for the best and definitely send some prayers up for him and hope that everything will be okay."

WR Andre Johnson

(on how difficult it was going through the normal Monday routine without Head Coach Gary Kubiak there today) "It was definitely different. You're used to a certain routine, stuff like that. It was different not having him here today."

(on what the team has been told about how Head Coach Gary Kubiak is doing) "Pretty much the same thing everybody else has been told. He's doing fine. He's in good spirits. That's pretty much about it."

(on if he expects Head Coach Gary Kubiak to be back at practice this week or for the game) "I feel like he'll be back this week. Just knowing him and knowing his passion for the game, I don't think he would miss a game. I think, if he can be out there, he'll be out there."

(on if Head Coach Gary Kubiak missed practice this week and if it would impact game preparation or if Offensive Coordinator Rick Dennison has that in control) "If he's not here, then Rico (Rick Dennison) can handle it. That's pretty much it. When you have adversity, you just have to adjust to it. Right now, we've been going through a lot of adversity. This is another piece of it that we have to deal with. In my opinion, I think he'll be back."

(on if he's thought about trying to see Head Coach Gary Kubiak in the hospital) "It's crossed my mind. It's just kind of crazy. Just trying to gather all of this, with the game last night and then that happening. It's crossed my mind, something I'm thinking about doing. I haven't decided when I'll do it, but I probably will."

(on if it's difficult trying to prepare for a game with Head Coach Gary Kubiak being in the hospital) "When you're on a team, it's kind of like your family. He's the leader. He's the leader of our family. It definitely bothers you, something like that. I wasn't out on the field when it happened. You hear a coach is down, you're wondering like, 'What's going on?' Because the coaches are not out there playing. When you hear Coach has gone down, you're thinking it's something real serious. It's very nerve-racking. But at the same time, from what we heard about him, he's doing OK, in good spirits and stuff like that. It kind of gives you a sense of relief."

P Shane Lechler

(on saying last night that he felt he had lost the game for the team) "Yeah, I did. I was brought in here to help this defense out, make teams drive 80-90 yards to score. You give them a short field like that with a hot quarterback that finishes games like he does, it's a tough situation."

(on the mood of the team now regarding the status of Head Coach Gary Kubiak) "It's kind of, I hate to say it, it is what it is right now. We know Gary's doing better. That's a good sign. We respect his family and their privacy. We're going to leave it at that right now. I hope to see him soon."

(on if players are going to head to the hospital to visit Head Coach Gary Kubiak) "I won't be going up there. I'll send him a text later on. I'm going to let the doctor's handle what they need to handle. Our prayers and thoughts are with him and his family. We're going to go at it like that."

(on if there was anything in the previous days that he noticed about Head Coach Gary Kubiak that could have led to what happened last night) "No, Gary was doing great all week. That's what kind of took everybody by surprise. He was himself, definitely, all week."

ILB Joe Mays

(on what practice was like today without Head Coach Gary Kubiak) "It was good. We're still worried about Kub, making sure he's OK. We want him back here, but we know there's a process he has to go through. At the same time, we know there's still work to be done and we just wanted to come in and make sure we come to work as usual, just try to fix the mistakes we have."

(on DE Antonio Smith saying that the team will focus more now because that's what Head Coach Gary Kubiak would want the team to do) "Oh, yeah. It's football. This is our job. This is how we make our money. We have to come to work each and every day and prepare like we're going to play tomorrow. That's how we do things around here. That's what Coach would want us to do."

(on the uncertainty of who will be the head coach next week) "That doesn't matter. That doesn't really matter. I think we're in great hands with whoever has to step up. You're in great hands because we have a great group of coaches. We have a great group of players. At the end of the day, we're going to go out and play great football. That's how I feel about it."

(on if the defense fed off of the way the offense was playing in the first half) "Yeah, we always feed off each other. Offense feeds off defense and both of us feed off special teams. We're always looking to get energy from each other. Just making sure each other's playing right and trying to feed off it, and make sure we go out there and get them the ball back. That's something that we love to do. We're looking forward to it happening for the rest of the season."

(on if it was bizarre coming here today without Head Coach Gary Kubiak being there) "Yeah, because you're used to seeing his face, used to hearing his voice. It was kind of crazy, but, at the same time, we know that he's going through a difficult situation. We're just hoping for the best for him. All we can do is continue to work, come in here and prepare."

(on if Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips ran practice today) "Yeah. He ran practice. He ran our team meeting today. I'm not sure if that's the route that they're going to go, but that's the way it looks."

DE Antonio Smith

(on if he's made contact with Head Coach Gary Kubiak yet) "No. As of right now, they told us he's all right, he's responsive. The family just asked us to respect their privacy right now."

(on if the situation with Head Coach Gary Kubiak puts everything into perspective) "As leaders on the team, each and every one of us I consider as leaders, every man on this team is going to have to put that into perspective. We've got to do the job that we're here to do. And that's how he would want it to be done."

(on how practice was today without Head Coach Gary Kubiak there) "It was a normal practice that we do when we just come here to run, get your weights in and get your conditioning in. That's basically all we've done. It wasn't really a practice."

(on how worried he is about Head Coach Gary Kubiak and if he expects him to coach) "Oh, yeah. When I saw it happened, I was real worried. But I prayed on it, so I have no worry in my heart. I know he's going to be all right. We're just waiting on him to get back here."

(on if anyone has told him that Head Coach Gary Kubiak would coach this Sunday) "They haven't told us anything for sure. Just that he's good."

(on if the situation with Head Coach Gary Kubiak will affect the focus of the team) "No, we can't let it affect our focus. That would be doing our Coach, who is our family, a discredit. That's something that he wouldn't want us to do. A loss of focus, no. Probably a more channeled focus. We've got to focus a little bit more because we've got to find a way to get a win. That's going to be what it is."

DE J.J. Watt

(on if he had a chance to talk to Head Coach Gary Kubiak or any of his family) "No, we've not been able to talk to him yet."

(on if there are any plans to visit Head Coach Gary Kubiak in the hospital) "I don't think he's available to us right now. We're just trying to respect his privacy and give him a chance to heel."

(on if the team's mentality was to try and make today feel as normal as possible) "Obviously, our thoughts are with our Coach. But it is the NFL and you have to prepare for Sunday."

(on if Head Coach Gary Kubiak has ever not been at a practice in his career and what it was like not having him at practice today) "I think it might have been, yeah. Monday's not necessarily a full practice day, so it was a little bit different. We went through our normal routines and did our normal things. Obviously, like I said, our thoughts are with him, but we have to prepare for a game this Sunday, just like every other week."

(on if there was anything in the previous days that he noticed about Head Coach Gary Kubiak that could have led to what happened last night) "No."