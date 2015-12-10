Texans Quotes: December 10

HEAD COACH BILL O'BRIEN**

"Just start here by sending my congratulations to (Fox 26 Sports Director) Mark Berman, who won the Ron Stone Award for media excellence last night at the Houston Touchdown Club, very, very well-deserving, Mark. Congratulations."

What did you think about your former player, Carl Nassib, winning the Lombardi Award?

"Oh yeah, just a great honor for him, great honor for Penn State. He was a guy that was a walk-on player when I was there and I was able to put him on scholarship going into my second year there. Worked hard, great kid, great family, very bright guy, and it was just really good to see him win that last night."

How much do you expect DE J.J. Watt's hand injury to affect him at all this week?

"No, I don't think it will affect him."

Do you expect him to play on Sunday?

"Yes."

When it comes to injuries, how does that affect how you game plan?

"You have to, as long as they are not on injured reserve obviously, you have to prepare for all their players. Whoever it might be, whether it's (Rob) Gronkowski or whoever. It's the same for them, I'm sure. Not to speak for them, but everybody has to prepare for the active roster and who may be there on game day. Obviously, you watch film and you see who their key players are and things like that, but you have to prepare for the whole roster."

Has NT Vince Wilfork given you what you expected from him this year and has anything about him surprised you?

"He's given us everything we've hoped for. He's given us obviously good play. He's given us good leadership, good veteran presence in the locker room. I wouldn't say – we knew that we were getting a really good football player that had played a lot of football in this league, and we knew we were getting a good leader and that's what he is."

If Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is able to go, what kind of impact does that have on the game?

"Big impact on the game. I mean, great football player, big, athletic, tough, great catch radius, great hands, instinctive player. I had him his first two years, 2010, 2011, really, really good football player, great guy. One thing that impressed me about him is right away how he was able to pick up the game and learn the game, the pro game, and just really good instincts. If he's out there, that's a big, big challenge for us."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ROMEO CRENNEL

Can you talk about NT Vince Wilfork as a rookie in New England versus the Vince Wilfork you have today?

"The main thing about Vince then as a rookie, he was coming from a college program, they were a 4-3 penetrating defense and he was coming to a two-gap style defense, and generally, there is some transition that has to take place, but the thing that impressed me about Vince is he decided that he wanted to play and he put all of his energy into learning how to two-gap and how to play in our system and was able to play and help us. Now you see what kind of career he has had. That was the first exposure. Now this exposure, after being in the league for a while and playing many games and all of those kinds of things, one of the reasons we wanted him was because we knew what kind of football player he was, but we also felt like he would be a great leader and help the guys in the locker room and help us grow as a team and he is providing what we anticipated that he would provide."

If Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski plays on Sunday, how much does that change things?

"Gronk, he is not your prototypical tight end, but he is big, fast strong, aggressive, so you have to allocate some resources to him because Tom (Brady) likes him, Tom trusts him and when he is there, Tom goes to him. If we can take him away or slow him down, that will be a plus for us. If he is there, we have to do something about him."

What was he told about Texans Head Coach Bill O'Brien before he accepted the job?

"I wasn't told anything about Bill. All I knew about Bill was that he went to Penn State and he was the head coach there in a tough situation and got the guys to play hard and won some games. Then, I was able to sit down and talk with Bill before I took the job and I felt that Bill was a football coach, football was important to him. Plus, he knew some people that I knew and things like that, so I felt like it would be a good situation, so I took the job."

How has Texans Head Coach Bill O'Brien progressed from the first meeting with him to now?

"I think all first-time coaches in this league learn a lot. I have seen him learn. I have seen him adapt and adjust and you have to do that at this level because so many things happen. There are three or four things that happen every day that you haven't planned for, you are not expecting, and you have to deal with and he has been able to do that and deal with it and adjust. Still, with him, football is the most important thing and I think that is what makes him good."

How does he expect Texans CB Kevin Johnson to bounce back this week?

"Well, Kevin is a competitive guy, so I think that he will want to prove that he was better than he showed and so I know he has been working very hard in practice and once he is on the field, I think if they go after him, I expect him to be able to make a play and help us win."

What are the challenges of a guy like Patriots WR Danny Amendola?

"He is the prototypical slot guy. He has got speed. He has got quickness, he has got toughness, has a good understanding of defenses and leverage and how to read routes and how to run the route away from coverage. With that combination, it makes it tough for one guy to defend him a lot of times, you know, you have to try to get some help from somewhere and therein lies the problem with the Patriots. They have so many good players, you can't put help everywhere, so you have to decide where you are going to try to help and then, sometimes, it is a roll of the dice. You study the tape and you have a game plan and you say, 'Okay, I am going to try to help on this guy at this time, I am going to help on that guy next time,' and when you are right, it looks good and when you are wrong, it doesn't look good. With the weapons they have, that is part of the problem."

What do you see as some of the similarities of Texans DE J.J. Watt and former Giants LB Lawrence Taylor?

"Well, they are both tremendous football players and they give tremendous effort on the football field. They both like the game of football, they have a lot in common that way. If J.J. continues to play the way he is playing, probably, one day he will be a Hall-of-Famer, also. I like what he brings to the table and, hopefully, we can keep him going."

What were your first impressions of Patriots QB Tom Brady before he was named the starter?

"He was just a young guy, trying to work his way into a starting position, so to speak, and really trying to work his way into the backup position and he was able to do that. Then, Drew (Bledsoe) got hurt and then he got a chance to go into the game and play. Once he got in and starting playing, he began to get better and better as the weeks went on and then we were winning games. I think that helped him quite a bit. Early on, he was just a backup, trying to be a backup and then once you got him on the field, you saw that he did have some qualities that he has proven over time, now, that are pretty good."

Did anything standout about Patriots QB Tom Brady when he was a backup?

"He had height, for one, but he seemed to be a very conscientious young man that was serious about the job. You didn't see him a lot, other than going on the show team because Drew (Bledsoe) took all of the reps with the first team. He grew and has developed and he is a really good quarterback."

Former Rams Head Coach Dick Vermeil used to say that QB Kurt Warner was either really good or his own defense was really bad; did you ever have those same thoughts about Patriots QB Tom Brady?

"Not exactly."

How difficult will it be to set the edge this week?

"Anytime you can't set the edge, it's a problem. We have to tighten up all the way around at the point and then the support has to come to help on those outside plays. They have to get there quicker and then they have to use the proper technique in taking on the blockers, so we are able to get the guy on the ground before he goes too far, so we worked on that this week and we will see how they will try to attack us. Their primary runner is a big, strong, physical guy and he is more inside downhill than he is outside, but they do have capable guys that can get to the corner. One of my deals is to see how they are going to attack us in the game and what they are going to try to do as far as the running game is concerned."

Do you make adjustments for Texans DE J.J. Watt's injury?

"He won't be able to grab with that one hand and as a defensive lineman you have to use your hands a little bit. We will all just have to see how that impacts him and he is the one who is going to have to adapt his game to the fact that he doesn't have the grip with that hand. We will see how it goes. But having him out there is going to be good, I believe."

