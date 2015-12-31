Texans Quotes: December 31

HEAD COACH BILL O'BRIEN**

With OLB Jadeveon Clowney, is it a situation where it makes more sense for him to rest?

"Yeah, I would say that Jadeveon probably will not play in the game on Sunday."

What kind of role has C Ben Jones had in helping you work through all the quarterback changes?

"That's a great question. He's done a really good job here. Last year, primarily our left guard was our backup center to Chris Myers, and he emerged late in the year there, really one of the leaders of our team. He's definitely one of the leaders of our team this year. He's done a really good job of running the show up front, and yeah, he's had to put in extra time with all those guys. He meets early in the morning. I think they meet Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 in the morning, just him and the quarterbacks. They do it after practice today, yesterday. So he's had to do that with everybody. It's also a matter of just getting used to how they take the snaps, especially from under center, different cadences, things like that, so I think he's done a really good job."

What do you want to see from QB Brian Hoyer in the game on Sunday?

"I would say take care of the football, make good decisions in the passing game, get us into the right play, and basically be efficient, operate the offense pre-snap at a very high level, get us in and out of the huddle with good communication, good communication at the line of scrimmage. I think if we do those things – and top of the list there is taking care of the football – we'll have a chance."

What has Offensive Assistant Pat O'Hara's role with the quarterbacks been like?

"I would say that Pat probably works mostly with the backups, Tom Savage, he's worked a lot with him here while he's been on injured reserve. Pat works a lot with (Offensive Coordinator) George (Godsey) in breaking film down, helping with the offensive call sheet, the scripts for practice, things like that, helps with the show team. (Offensive Quality Control) Timmy Kelly does a really good job of quality control also on offense, breaking film down, helping (Offensive Line Coach) Mike Devlin with the offensive line. (Defensive Quality Control) Will Lawing on defense does a really good job. (Defensive Assistant) Anthony Pleasant helps with the defensive line. Will Lawing also does some things for me. He helps me out a lot with preparation for my squad meetings, so all four of those guys do a really good job."

What have you seen from Brandon Brooks in the last few weeks since he's been back?

"I think he's played well. When he plays well, it really helps our team. He's big, he's athletic, he's smart, he's tough, and I think when he's not in there, it's tough. It's tough because I think he's a good player, so when he's in there and he's in there consistently, he gets better and better, and that's good for our team."

Can you talk about ILB Brian Cushing and the leader and player he is today? He's never been to a Pro Bowl because of his injuries the past few years.

"Yeah, I don't think you can measure this guy by Pro Bowls. I think this guy is measured by his leadership, his toughness, everything that he brings to our team in the locker room. He's able to communicate with both sides of the ball, different positions, he gets us lined up on defense. He's the signal caller. You can't say enough about the guy's leadership. Somebody asked me earlier in the year about how he was playing and things like that. I'll tell you this, I've never seen a Mike linebacker play as hard as he plays. He throws his body around, he hustles form sideline to sideline, he's done a lot to put in time into the training room to get healthy, and he is definitely one of the leaders of our team."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ROMEO CRENNEL

Head Coach Bill O'Brien said he's never seen a Mike linebacker play as hard as ILB Brian Cushing. What do you think about that and what has his role been this season?

"Well you know, Brian is one of the leaders on defense. He calls the signals, he helps get us lined up, and then he brings a physicality to the game that you got to have, particularly at the linebacker position. Then he is a great effort player. He runs to the ball constantly, consistently, and when he gets there, he tries to impact the tackle. That's what you're looking for in a linebacker, that's what you want in a linebacker, and I think all of those things happen in the game."

How much does being a veteran player help at a time like this for ILB Brian Cushing?

"Well it helps tremendously. I mean I like veterans, guys who've been through it, kind of know what to expect, then they can help the young guys, get them up to speed because as we go down this road, the importance of the games, they are more important. The week's preparation becomes really important, and I think a veteran guy can help a lot of the young guys with their prep during the week so that on game day they're able to go play and the unit can go and play."

In your coaching experience, when things aren't going the way they should, what is the first thing you look to improve?

"Fundamentals and foundations, because you have to be good fundamentally, and so that's the first thing you look for. Sometimes you go back to the drawing board, but fundamentals and your foundation of each position, the skill set at each position, make sure that you're doing those things right so that when you play them in the game, you can get them right in the game. That's what it comes down to is in the fourth quarter when the game is on the line, are you going to play with the proper leverage, are you going to have explosion, are you going to chase the ball, and all of those things, and will everybody be on the same page? That's probably more than anything else getting everybody on the same page and trusting each other."

When did you start to see that take place?

"Well in I guess the second half of the Miami game, they started playing a little bit better because we got killed the first half and then the second half I don't think they scored any points in the second half. I think that's when it started and then it just has continued to get better since."

Is there another season or team that you can compare this situation to?

"Well you know what, I've been on several teams who've been so-so and got on a roll and have done okay, but there's not one exactly like this team. I think every team is different, every situation is different and so you live through what you live though and put it into your experience bank."

Was the first half in Miami a wakeup call?

"Well I mean, as you go through life and experience, there are some points where things happen that you need to buckle down, and the second half of the Miami game, if we had let that continue going the way it was going, talk about embarrassing, it really would have been embarrassing. They were able to pull together and play better defense the second half, and I think that was the start of the unit pulling together more and as a result, playing better defense."

That certainly got their attention, didn't it?

"Well sometimes that's what it takes, you know, sometimes that's what it takes."

What about having coaches like you who've been through battles, does that help the players and other coaches?

"I would like to think that it does because I have the experience and kind of know what to expect and I can talk to the players about what to expect, how they need to prepare, what we need to be ready for. But ultimately, they're the ones who play the game, and if I can get them to understand that preparation during the week and attention to detail on the practice field and do all those things right, then that will help them be successful on Sunday."

Have you ever flashed your rings for them?

"Nope, have not."