Texans Quotes: November 11

Head Coach Bill O'Brien**

(opening statement) "Just would like to start off today, give me a minute here, on Veterans Day, would like to really start by thanking all the brave men and women that serve our country, have served our country, and continue to serve our country. We really thank you for protecting our freedom and appreciate everything that you do to make this country a better country. I have a couple of real quick deals here. I think it was two days ago we had Admiral Bill McRaven come in and speak to our football team, who's now the chancellor of the University of Texas System, is a Texas grad, he's a Longhorn, and he was the leader of the Operation Neptune Spear that killed Osama bin Laden. He came and spoke to our team and just gave our team a great message, and on Veterans Day, I think it was really important for a guy like that to be able to come in and do that, even though it wasn't right on Veterans Day, we got a lot out of that. I have a personal friend, also teammate of (Offensive Coordinator) George Godsey's from Georgia Tech that was an Army Ranger, lives here in the Houston area. His name is Matt Uremovich, served several tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, think he was one of those guys that volunteered to go back, and just a shout out to him on this Veterans Day and thank him for all that he did for our country. With that, I'll open it to questions."

(on when Admiral Bill McRaven came and spoke to the team) "I think it was Monday. The days are running together. No, I'm taking it one day at a time. Sorry, I screwed that up. I've got to stay on message."

(on how OLB Jadeveon Clowney did on his first day back) "He was out there and he's day-to-day, but it was good to see him out there in full pads, working through it, dealing with I'd say a minor back issue, but it's painful. He's dealing with it and just trying to work back into it."

(on if they expect OLB Jadeveon Clowney to be back for the Monday night game) "You know. I'd say it's day-to-day. I think it's one of those injuries, maybe it's not structural but it's painful. He's got to work back through it and that's what he's trying to do."

(on the challenge of going up against a unique player in Bengals TE Tyler Eifert) "Yeah, he's a unique player. He's big, he's strong, he's fast, he's explosive, he's got good hands, he's a very smart, good route runner. It's a tough matchup for us, for anybody, for any team. It's not just us. He has nine touchdowns and all nine of them have come in the red area. He's a tough matchup all over the field. They do a great job. (Offensive Coordinator) Hue (Jackson) does a good job of moving him around, kind of like some of the things that we've done in the past with our tight ends. It reminds me of that. He's a tough matchup."

(on if seeing what Bengals TE Tyler Eifert can do makes them want to utilize their own tight ends more) "Yeah, I mean you look at a guy like that, that's what you're trying to do with that F position, no doubt about it. We're continuing to work. Our guys are working hard. We're continuing to try to get them involved in the offense."

(on what he expects to see from TE Ryan Griffin this week) "There's a good example of him being back, he looked good today. I think he should be ready to play, but you never know. He's coming back off of a pretty significant injury and it's only his first week back. But he's been running around pretty good the last couple of days."

(on what he's seen from Bengals QB Andy Dalton recently in eliminating mistakes) "Absolutely, he's a very efficient guy. He's an accurate passer. The ball comes out quick. He can run, so his scrambling ability, his zone-read ability is a threat. He's doing more at the line of scrimmage, his experience now allows him to get up there and change the play. He's tough, he's a good player and he's playing well this year."

(on if Monday Night Football is still special for him and the players) "Absolutely, I think it's such a tradition. When you're growing up, you never envisioned yourself really coaching on Monday night, and now you have an opportunity to do that. I know our players are excited to do that. Last year we played on Monday night, didn't go so well, so we've got a chance to go back out there this week and do a better job and try to win the football game. You know that everybody is watching you and I think that's a big deal for our team."

Offensive Coordinator George Godsey

(on the challenge that Cincinnati presents) "I mean, it's a new week and a new challenge, big challenge, good defensive front, good secondary, going to have to block them all really to get it established. We put a lot of time into what we're looking at as far as the game plan. We're going to have to get it going, especially away in a hostile environment."

(on how much having another tight end back in the offense helps) "Well Ryan (Griffin) showed a lot of progress from last year to this year, up through training camp and had some catches in the first game, looking to see how he progresses each day. It allows for either multiple groupings, possibly use him to spare some of the other tight ends, but also he's got to catch up too to what we've been doing as far as on the field and the playing speed."

(on if they focused on the running game last week during the bye) "I think anytime you have a bye week, there's a couple things as far as just recharging everybody's batteries as far as the players are concerned. Then from our standpoint, it's back to game planning for the upcoming week. Every week is different. This is a big challenge like I talked about. We're going to have to match their intensity, especially early in an away environment."

(on if he saw the running game getting better when RB Arian Foster was in) "We didn't really factor that into anything as far as in the rear view mirror is concerned. I think it's about getting these guys ready for this week and really moving forward."

(on how he motivates his players to get off to a faster start) "Well the way we've approached it is it's a new season and that's kind of our emphasis is not only just a fast start but really a complete game, not quarters, not plays, but stringing them all together, having good series and creating more scoring chances."

(on if he gets jealous of the way Cincinnati uses their tight ends) "Spending a lot of time on their defense, they've been productive defensively so that's where a lot of my eyes are going to."

RB Alfred Blue

(on what the bye week meant to the team) "I would say it's time for everybody to get their legs down, get healthy, the nick-knack bruises and all that get that taken care of and just sit back and just treat this second half of the season like a new season. Eight one-game seasons, just take it one game at a time. That would put us at 11-5."

(on the mentality with fixing the run game) "I would say the small wins, everybody doing their assignments, everybody just taking the mindset and knowing I'm not going to let my guy beat me. Going out there, when they call the run, look your guy in the eye and just say, I'm going to win this matchup. I think that's the mindset everybody's got to take out there."

(on if the running game is at the top of the list for the offense to get going right now) "I mean yeah, like the first half of the season we haven't been running the ball like we want to. I mean that's definitely a phase out there among things we've got to get cleaned up and fix out there."

(on if full-padded practices help them work on the run game) "I think the padded practice helped the physicality of going out there. It gives you game-like scenarios out there, just going against the defense and it makes it a game-like scenario out there. You get the mindset, the o-line gets to bang a little bit, and that's how you really get the run game. You don't get it with shells on. When you've got the pads on, that's when you get after the run a little bit."

G Brandon Brooks

(on getting to recharge and refocus over the off week) "That's the biggest thing, recharge the batteries a little bit, but we get an actual couple of extra days to focus on the Bengals coming up. I think that helps us a lot, getting a head start on them."

(on what they are doing to get the running game going) "Just taking extra reps in practice on the run game, really working on our technique and individual and really making the run game an emphasis this week going forward."

(on if he thinks they are getting close to getting it going) "Yes, I feel like we are making progress, always trying to strive to our goal."

(on getting to practice in full pads and how that impacts improving the running game) "It allows you to really get in there and see how it is live. With just helmets on or foam pads, it's not necessarily the same tempo, not the same speed, so having the pads on is as close to live as you can get."

T Duane Brown

(on getting to recharge at the halfway mark of the season) "It's a great time of the year just to recharge and unplug for a few days, get your legs back, get refocused. I think you can sense the level of rededication and refreshment that we had Monday when we came here and it's continued on to today. Guys are really concerned this week to go out and get the second half of this season started right."

(on how close is the offense to getting the running game going) "I think we have had great preparation so far this week. It's really been a point of emphasis for us and it always is, but this week it has been more than ever. Guys are really putting in the work, trying to make it happen. We won't know how close we are until we go out there and try to execute it. It's not going to be easy, playing on the road against that defense, but the run game is paramount for us this week. You do not want to be one-dimensional against them. We just got to get it done."

(on it being a tough matchup this week) "Yeah, they are undefeated for a reason. They have a lot of talent over there. They are playing well as a unit; we understand that. With that being said, it's a great opportunity for us to play them on a Monday night scale, on the road. I am sure nobody is counting on us to go in there and get the job done, but we love the underdog feeling that we are going to go out there and compete."

(on embracing the underdog role and if it's more fun to go in and prove people wrong) "A lot of fun. You play an undefeated team at their place on a Monday night. We know what to expect from them, they are going to be ready to go. We have to match their intensity, they are going to have the crowd behind them. We know a lot of people aren't counting on us going and getting a win. With that being said, I have all of the confidence in my teammates, but we have to go and execute, it's not just about a feeling, you have to go and get it done."