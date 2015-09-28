Texans Quotes: September 28

(on what he attributes T Chris Clark and G Oday Aboushi learning the system quickly to) "Both of them are really talented guys, both of them are really good football players, have experience starting, took the extra time to understand the system. Chris maybe got here three or four weeks ago and Oday maybe a week ago. So putting in extra time, getting with the center, Ben Jones, on all the calls, things like that."

(on Offensive Line Coach Mike Devlin) "Devlin has been incredible, on the field, off the field, in the classroom, things of that nature. Whether it's technique or maybe some things that he saw when he played and how he handled it, things of that nature, it's been incredible."

T Duane Brown

(on Offensive Line Coach Mike Devlin) "Coach Devlin has done an incredible job. Just his knowledge of the game, the way that he kind of talks to us and really giving guys confidence to go out and play well, no matter if you're a rookie, an eight-year vet, whether you've been here a couple years or a week in Oday's (Aboushi) case. He's a great coach and a great leader for us in that room. You've got guys playing out of position, (Derek) Newton playing at guard. It's a lot of things going on in there, but he still finds a way to make it all gel. The guys themselves going out there and making it all come together and work out, it's great to see."

(on if it was fun to watch the way the team played yesterday) "Oh yeah, I lost my voice on the sidelines, I was the biggest cheerleader out there yesterday. Just did an incredible job running the ball. As offensive linemen, that's all you really want to go out and get accomplished. When you have to pass, you want to protect the quarterback, and I thought they did a great job of that. But being able to impose your will on a defense, with five minutes left in the game, and just going down and consistently running the ball, it was a thing of beauty. I congratulated all of those guys, chest bumping, all of that when they came to the sidelines. I was excited."

(on what he needs to be able to do physically to come back) "Block."

(on being able to block well in Week 1 when he was playing hurt) "Yeah, I mean, but you've just got to know, that was Week 1. In my mind, we have 15 weeks-plus left in the season. It's something you have to be smart about. I feel like these last two weeks I've really given myself a chance to go out and perform without keeping it in the back of my mind, 'It might get worse, it might get worse.' It's always a risk going out there, but I feel like right now, I'll be able to practice this week and go from there."

(on what separates Offensive Line Coach Mike Devlin from other position coaches he's had) "I think it's a combination of things. For one, he played for a while in this league. As a coach, when you played, there's just things that you see out there, it's not just x's and o's. You can go up there on the board and draw things out, but when you've been out there in the battle, there's just things that you can relate to more as well as us. Just our personalities, he has the same personality that we have, and that's always good. He's humorous, but also about his business. He does a great job of coaching us, the scheme, the technique of how to get your job accomplished evenly, 50-50, not over-coaching one and kind of leaving the other one out, and I think it's his demeanor. On game day he's very even-keeled, doesn't get too high, doesn't get too low, just the same guy every day."

(on the running game coming together on the fly) "It's incredible, but I'm not surprised. We've worked our tails off, man. Like I said, you've got guys that've been here, (Kendall) Lamm's a rookie going in there, Derek's (Newton) been working hard, Brandon (Brooks) went down and Oday (Aboushi) came in. There's just a lot that goes on, but everyone is working so hard. Chris (Clark) coming in, everyone's working so hard to really go out there and get the job done. I think (Alfred) Blue, a lot of people don't give Blue enough credit. He's a hard runner. Arian (Foster) is a very special back, but the guys that we have in that backfield, they all can bring a lot to the table. We're all working hard, so yesterday was no surprise to me."

(on when he thinks he'll know if he's playing) "Sunday. I'll practice this week and I'll have a good gauge for what I feel like for Sunday."

CB Kevin Johnson

(on facing the Atlanta Falcons this weekend) "It's going to be a challenge. We haven't really dove into the gameplan and stuff like that yet, but we all know they have a very, very talented receiving core and just a high-powered offense, so it's going to be a challenge."

(on Falcons WR Julio Jones starting the season playing well) "Oh yeah. Everybody knows what Julio can do. It's definitely going to be a challenge. Us as a whole on defense, we want to try and do our best to try and contain him."

(on facing a player like Falcons WR Julio Jones who he's watched for years) "It's cool, man. It's kind of like a dream come true, watching those guys for a long time and having a chance to compete against them is a dream come true."

(on the keys to slowing down Falcons WR Julio Jones) "We'll see. We'll dive into the film tomorrow, so I haven't really studied him yet so I don't know what type of stuff they do. But I mean, he's a force. I don't know what they're going to be doing with him, but it will be intriguing to see."

(on what it means to him that the coaches trusted him to guard Buccaneers WR Mike Evans one-on-one) "It means a lot, just to know that the coaching staff and my teammates have that kind of confidence in me to go out there, compete, and do my job."

(on if facing two physical wide receivers against Tampa Bay helps prepare them for Atlanta) "Yeah, I think so. If their games are similar, I think it will be good for us to kind of go up against two big body groups of receivers and getting used to them this week. Hopefully, it carries over into next week a little bit."

(on if he lets himself enjoy the win before focusing on Atlanta) "Yeah, for sure. You definitely got to enjoy it and remember what it feels like so you can go out there and try to get another W."

CB Johnathan Joseph

(on facing Falcons WR Julio Jones) "Julio is a big target, explosive guy. A run after the catch guy, a really talented guy. Matt Ryan is a great quarterback. Roddy White has been doing it for years same way, so we definitely have a big challenge this week."

(on how he feels today) "I'm fine. Your typical soreness the day after playing a game and things like that. I'm just looking forward to the next game."

(on the keys to slowing down Falcons WR Julio Jones) "I think it takes a team effort. Everyone on defense doing their job, rushing the passer. Guys doing their job back in coverage assignments and things like that. Obviously, you know it's going to be a full day's task, but you just have to prepare throughout the week and then go out and play the game."

(on if he's paid attention to the numbers Falcons WR Julio Jones is putting up) "I've seen glimpses of it, you know, a few highlights here and there. But I know the talent he is, so it speaks for itself. Whether he's putting up those numbers or not, he's capable of beating you any Sunday by himself."

(on the locker room being more fun after a win) "No question. It's good to get a win under your belt. See some of these guys get a great smile on their face and see the hard work that we put in throughout the week. We can't be complacent and things like that. We have to move on from it and look towards Atlanta."

(on how much he gets to enjoy the win) "You get just Monday. When you come back in Wednesday, it's all over. You get Monday, watch Monday Night Football and things like that, but you have to move on to the next week quickly. You can't hang your hat on that because it's a long season and we got business to take care of. We just have to enjoy Sunday and Monday then move on."

T Kendall Lamm

(on the offensive line dealing with multiple injuries) "It seems that no matter what group is in there together, I mean, we seem to mesh well. I feel like that's a tribute to the coaching. I mean, (Offensive Line) Coach (Mike) Devlin does a lot for us. This is my first coach, of course, being in the NFL. Just the little things that he makes us do, it really and truly shows up on Sundays, which is wonderful. I really and truly think he's part of the main reason. Don't get me wrong, they're great players as well, but when you have a coach that really and truly prepares you for a game like that, anybody can go in together and you'll mesh because we're prepared."