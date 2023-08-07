Texans release depth chart for Thursday night, with C.J. Stroud listed as starter at QB

Stroud has relished the competition with Mills and Keenum, and has been very complimentary of each.

"I don't want anything given to me," Stroud said last week. "I want to earn everything, and Davis is a great quarterback, so is Case, and honestly we're not even focused on that. We're just focused on getting better and better and better."

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has been impressed with Stroud's command of the playbook, and the ways in which he adjusts in-practice.

"He has a great feel for what's happening around him, and it doesn't take all the way until the film room to be able to talk about it and know how to handle it," Slowik said. "He has an idea before we see the tape. Typically, with him, the tape is just verifying what he already knows."