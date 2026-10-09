Texans Roundup: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

What to Watch For

No. 5 S Jalen Pitre: With seven tackles, Pitre would pass DB Dunta Robinson (397) for the ninth-most tackles in franchise history.

No. 12 WR Nico Collins: With 77 receiving yards, Collins (4,540) would pass TE Owen Daniels for the third-most career receiving yards in franchise history.

No. 15 K Ka'imi Fairbairn: Fairbairn has made each of his last 46 field goal attempts from under 50 yards, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest in franchise history. One more make from under 50 would give him the fourth-longest such streak since 1987, passing Matt Bryant.