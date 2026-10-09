Texans Roundup: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

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Welcome to Texans Roundup, your weekly look at the numbers, trends and milestones shaping the Houston Texans' upcoming matchup. From team rankings and player accomplishments to notable streaks and league-wide context, Texans Roundup highlights the stats and storylines to know before kickoff.
Matchup Information
The Houston Texans travel to Nashville in Week 5 to face the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South showdown. Sunday's game marks the 49th regular-season meeting between the two franchises.
The all-time series is tied 24-24, but the Texans have controlled recent matchups in Tennessee, winning five straight road games against the Titans. Houston also holds a 161-point scoring advantage over Tennessee through 48 regular-season meetings.
Entering Week 5, Houston ranks 14th in the NFL in total offense (343.8 yards per game) and 20th in scoring offense (21.0 points per game). Tennessee ranks 32nd in total offense (261.3 yards per game) and 31st in scoring offense (13.8 points per game). Defensively, the Texans are allowing 343.8 yards per game, while the Titans rank 15th in total defense at 332.5 yards allowed per game.
Callin' Collins
WR Nico Collins has logged at least 50 receiving yards in 11 consecutive games. That is the longest active streak in the NFL and is tied for the third-longest in franchise history.
Since the start of the 2023 season, Collins is averaging 82.1 receiving yards per game, the fifth-highest mark in the NFL among players with at least 40 games played in that span.
Stroud's Security
QB C.J. Stroud has thrown 151 passes this season without an interception. Since 1991, only five NFL quarterbacks have opened multiple seasons with at least 150 pass attempts and zero interceptions.
Secure the Rock
The Texans have not committed a turnover in three straight games and can tie the longest turnover-free streak in franchise history with another clean performance Sunday.
The Texans are also tied for the third-fewest giveaways in the NFL this season and have the league's fewest giveaways (14) since the start of the 2025 season.
What to Watch For
No. 5 S Jalen Pitre: With seven tackles, Pitre would pass DB Dunta Robinson (397) for the ninth-most tackles in franchise history.
No. 12 WR Nico Collins: With 77 receiving yards, Collins (4,540) would pass TE Owen Daniels for the third-most career receiving yards in franchise history.
No. 15 K Ka'imi Fairbairn: Fairbairn has made each of his last 46 field goal attempts from under 50 yards, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest in franchise history. One more make from under 50 would give him the fourth-longest such streak since 1987, passing Matt Bryant.
No. 51 DE Will Anderson Jr.: With a half-sack, Anderson would become the third player in franchise history, joining DE J.J. Watt and DE Antonio Smith, to record at least a half-sack in each of the first five games of a season.