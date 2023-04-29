Texans select TCU DE Dylan Horton with Pick 109 | 2023 NFL Draft 

Here's what John Harris thinks about Horton. Short version: He's impressed.

"Horton is really hard to miss on the field.

"He dips, darts, slides inside with a stealthily quick first step and makes up ground with an enormous stride length. He strikes with power in his hands andwill set a mean edge as well. He has awareness of the run action coming his way and the ability to fall back on runs that he's turned inside to help on the tackle.

"Against Oklahoma State in 2021, the Cowboys had gashed TCU away from Horton. So, they decided to run back to Horton's side. He took the tight

end, launched him into the middle of the fray and then made a physical tackle on OSU's Jaylen Warren for a gain of one yard. When he lines up inside or darts inside due an outside blitzer, he routinely makes life miserable for guards. He has a nasty arm over pass rush move. He's twitchy, bouncy and super athletic for a guy that is nearly 260 lb.