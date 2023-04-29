Texans select TCU DE Dylan Horton with Pick 109 | 2023 NFL Draft 

With the 109th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans select TCU Defensive End Dylan Horton. The Texans pulled off some trades to end up at the 109th spot and used it to add an exciting defensive player to DeMeco Ryans' squad.
Position: Defensive End
College: TCU
Hometown: Frisco, TX
Height: 6-4
Weight: 275 lb
Here's what John Harris thinks about Horton. Short version: He's impressed.
"Horton is really hard to miss on the field.
"He dips, darts, slides inside with a stealthily quick first step and makes up ground with an enormous stride length. He strikes with power in his hands andwill set a mean edge as well. He has awareness of the run action coming his way and the ability to fall back on runs that he's turned inside to help on the tackle.
"Against Oklahoma State in 2021, the Cowboys had gashed TCU away from Horton. So, they decided to run back to Horton's side. He took the tight
end, launched him into the middle of the fray and then made a physical tackle on OSU's Jaylen Warren for a gain of one yard. When he lines up inside or darts inside due an outside blitzer, he routinely makes life miserable for guards. He has a nasty arm over pass rush move. He's twitchy, bouncy and super athletic for a guy that is nearly 260 lb.
"Man, I rode the wave on Horton throughout 2022. Had TCU's season ended after the Iowa State finale, he would've ended the season with four sacks. Instead, he piled up six combined in the Big 12 Championship game and the CFP Semifinal. Against Michigan, he was tremendous. He darted inside on a ghost/rip move to get a sack late in the first half. He seemed to be chasing Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy around the Stadium for much of the day. His length and first step gave Michigan a really hard time. He finished that game with 4.0 sacks and 4.0 TFL. He finished the final three games of the year with 7.0 TFL and 6.0 sacks."