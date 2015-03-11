Texans sign QB Brian Hoyer

Hoyer (6-2, 215), saw action in 14 games in 2014 for the Cleveland Browns, including 13 starts, completing 242 of 438 passes for 3,326 yards, 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Hoyer also led the NFL in passing yards per completion (13.74).

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State by the New England Patriots in 2009, Hoyer spent three seasons with the Patriots (2009-11), split time in 2012 between Pittsburgh and Arizona, before spending the past two seasons with Cleveland (2013-14). For his career, Hoyer has started 17-of-32 games, completing 356 of 630 passes for 4,557 yards, 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

The North Olmsted, Ohio native won his first three starts for the Browns in 2013, but missed the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL that landed him on injured reserve. In his two seasons in Cleveland, Hoyer owned a 10-6 record as the Browns starting quarterback.