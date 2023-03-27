Texans to begin voluntary offseason program April 11 | Daily Brew

Mar 27, 2023 at 12:32 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans are just two weeks away from the start of their 2023 offseason program!

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. The nine-week voluntary program, conducted in three phases, will begin on April 11 and end with a mandatory minicamp on June 14. Below are the key dates in the Texans offseason program calendar (dates are subject to change at the discretion of individual clubs):

Table inside Article
Offseason ProgramDate
First DayApril 11
Voluntary MinicampApril 25-27
OTA Offseason WorkoutsMay 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8
Mandatory MinicampJune 13-14

New head coaches are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp. All five teams with new head coaches (Houston, Arizona, Carolina, Denver, Indianapolis) will hold a voluntary minicamp prior to this year's NFL Draft (April 27-29). Under Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans will hold their voluntary minicamp April 25-27.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

The Texans will also hold one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The NFL will announce dates of each club's rookie minicamps at a later date.

