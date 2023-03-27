Texans to begin voluntary offseason program April 11 | Daily Brew

New head coaches are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp. All five teams with new head coaches (Houston, Arizona, Carolina, Denver, Indianapolis) will hold a voluntary minicamp prior to this year's NFL Draft (April 27-29). Under Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans will hold their voluntary minicamp April 25-27.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.