Texans to host Fan Appreciation Day presented by FS Houston

Dec 30, 2010 at 08:54 AM
fans400.jpg


HOUSTON –The Houston Texans will host their annual Fan Appreciation Day, presented by FOX Sports Houston, on Sunday when the team plays host to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the season finale. Fan Appreciation Day has become a yearly tradition for the Texans as the team and organization thank Texans fans for their support through 90 consecutive sold-out home games.

The Texans and their corporate partners will team up to give away more than $15,000 worth of merchandise, gift certificates and prizes throughout the day, highlighted by a halftime contest in which four lucky Texans fans will compete to win prizes such as free round-trip airfare for two from Continental Airlines, $1,000 in free energy from Reliant Energy, one flat screen TV from FOX Sports Houston and a $1,000 gift certificate from H-E-B.

Fans throughout the stadium will have opportunities to win prizes ranging from free Texans mini-helmets to free lunch at Del Frisco's to a $500 gift card from Zadok's jewelers. Among the other prizes are gift cards to Cordua restaurants, McDonald's, Whataburger and Wing Stop; complimentary admission to the Houston Zoo and free three-day passes to Glo Sun Spa; and an office party courtesy of Kolache Factory.

Prior to kickoff, the Texans will name the top tailgate team at the H-E-B Tailgater of the Year contest. The competition, which takes place outside of Budweiser Plaza, will "pit" the nine H-E-B Tailgater of the Game winners from the first nine home games. The Tailgater of the Year will receive a $1,000 gift certificate from H-E-B.

Each group will be judged on the creativity of their tailgate party set-up, the enthusiasm of their team members, their inclusion of H-E-B products and, of course, how their food tastes. Judging will start at 11:45 a.m. and the winner will be announced at 1:15 p.m.

Championship-winning head coaches Tony Heath of Pearland High School and Johnny Cole of Texas Southern University will serve as the team's honorary captains during the pregame coin toss. During the game, the Texans will recognize the top volunteers from the United Way Community Quarterback program on the field.

The national anthem will be performed by Julia Cole, a Texans fan who was selected by her fellow fans in the team's National Anthem Contest. More than 120 people entered the contest by submitting tapes of themselves singing The Star Spangled Banner. Cole was one of 10 finalists who were invited to audition live on the field at Reliant Stadium. More than 22,000 votes were cast by Texans fans to determine the winner.

Following the game, kids 12 and under will have the opportunity to go onto the field at Reliant Stadium and catch a touchdown pass. The Texans will also spice up the Fifth Quarter postgame party in Budweiser Plaza with appearances from Texans players and the Houston Texans Cheerleaders.

