Texans Top 100: Texans beat Bears in frigid Chicago

Up in the heatless booth, we had other issues. My pen kept freezing, so I jammed it in my glove to keep it warm. If you put a bottle of water on the desk, it would freeze in minutes. We actually kept water in a cooler to keep it warm enough to drink. I did push-ups during the commercials to keep the body temperature up.

The game was slogging along until Carr hit Corey Bradford for a score late in the first half. Bradford, a former Packer, was used to the conditions. Aaron Glenn and Dunta Robinson each had picks, as part of a four-turnover day that included Charlie Anderson's 60-yard scoop-and-score to seal the deal in the fourth quarter.

Forget about Vegas lines and the Bears' record. This was a huge upset that not too many people saw coming. The weather story stole the show. But the Texans showed that they had plenty of juice left after some tough defeats that derailed their hope of a winning season.

The next week, they'd go to Jacksonville and win again, in 30 degrees of wind chill, against a Jaguar team that was still alive for the playoffs.