Texans Trade Up to 69th Pick For Houston WR Tank Dell | 2023 NFL Draft 

Position: Wide Receiver

College: University of Houston

Hometown: Daytona Beach, FL

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 165 lb

"He led the 2020 Cougar squad in receiving yards and receptions in the COVID shortened season. In 2021, though, he became a relatively household name in college football making one play after the next for the Cougars. He piled up 90 receptions for 1,329 yards and 12 touchdowns, all of which led the Cougars and led the entire American Athletic Conference."

At the senior bowl, Harris writes, "The scouts/coaches standing around me "OOOOHHH'd" and "AHHHHH'd" every time Dell got the ball in his hands. I talked with former Texans RB coach Charles London, who is now the Falcons QB coach and the OC for the American team, and he was truly impressed with Dell's juice. Dell's ability to stop on a dime, ask for change and then make a clean, crisp cut is without peer, perhaps in this entire draft class. He does EVERYTHING at a much different rate of speed and acceleration than anyone on the field. Rams WR Tutu Atwell found his footing a bit in LA in 2022 and that's Dell's comp. During one-on-ones, Dell spun around Oregon State DB Rejzohn Wright on a deep comeback for an easy catch. Furthermore, watching Dell work routes on air, I was impressed with his hands, catching the ball away from his body and adjusting to make those catches, high or low."