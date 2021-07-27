Texans Training Camp Eve | Daily Brew

And just past the walkway that covers Kirby Drive, the Houston Methodist Training Center practice fields and surrounding parking lots are getting their finishing touches for fans, back in attendance after a two-year absence. Texans Training camp plans to host a limited number of Texans season-ticket members to provide a more traditional camp atmosphere with NFL COVID-19 protocols still in place.

The first practice open to fans will be Saturday, July 31. Gates will open at 8 a.m. to the general public attending practice with fun activities like Kids Corner presented by Chevron, food trucks, live music, a Texans team shop and appearances by Texans Legends, Texans cheerleaders and TORO.

In just a matter of hours, Texans training camp will be underway. General manager Nick Caserio will hold his first camp press conference as the Texans general manager before practice. Head coach David Cully will address local media immediately following practice each day, along with Texans players.