Texans Training Camp Eve | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will kick off their 2021 training camp on Wednesday at the Houston Methodist Training Center. On the eve of camp, the NRG grounds have been bustling with activity.
On Tuesday, Texans players attended meetings and ran through a carwash-like Media Days schedule. Usually, Media Days is a two-day event scheduled in the offseason to gather in-season content, marketing photos, television network introductions, in-stadium content and much more for both in-house media and national networks. This year, Media Days was a three-hour window, scheduled on the eve of training camp. With limited time, players were handed their individual schedules and shuttled through each media request in eight minutes or less.
Meanwhile, soccer has been taking over the other parts of the stadium. NRG Stadium's floor is being transformed into a gorgeous soccer pitch. Lone Star Sports & Entertainment is setting up for Thursday's CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal matchup of Mexico vs. Canada.
And just past the walkway that covers Kirby Drive, the Houston Methodist Training Center practice fields and surrounding parking lots are getting their finishing touches for fans, back in attendance after a two-year absence. Texans Training camp plans to host a limited number of Texans season-ticket members to provide a more traditional camp atmosphere with NFL COVID-19 protocols still in place.
The first practice open to fans will be Saturday, July 31. Gates will open at 8 a.m. to the general public attending practice with fun activities like Kids Corner presented by Chevron, food trucks, live music, a Texans team shop and appearances by Texans Legends, Texans cheerleaders and TORO.
In just a matter of hours, Texans training camp will be underway. General manager Nick Caserio will hold his first camp press conference as the Texans general manager before practice. Head coach David Cully will address local media immediately following practice each day, along with Texans players.
For complete coverage of Texans Training Camp, check out HoustonTexans.com for a daily "Texans Training Camp Live" show, live press conferences and all the news from camp each day.
