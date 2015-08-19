Texans Transcripts: August 19

(on if that was his first regular season NFL game) "Right."

(on how it was getting ready for that game) "I was nervous, I'm not going to lie. It was a Monday night football game. Everybody was watching. Coming off the season we had before, there was a lot of attention on us. I was nervous, I'm not going to lie, I was very nervous from what I recall."

(on how he handled the nerves pregame) "I handled it well. I just went out and first possession I was thinking a lot. After that, I went out and played. Once I caught my first pass, it was kind of like, 'okay, this is what I do. This is my job.'"

(on if WR Jaelen Strong's mistakes are due to nerves) "Yeah, I see the mistakes he makes, he thinks a lot. That just comes with getting comfortable with this offense."

(on S Corey Moore) "He's another guy that's out here working. These guys that we have that are young, they're out here trying to prove themselves that they belong out here. They're doing a good job."

(on acting like a long time veteran) "That's how I was raised, man. That's how I was raised."

(on if he talks to the younger receivers) "Yeah, I talk to those guys all the time. Not just in here. We're eating lunch, we're talking about things that they can improve. They're always asking me questions, so I'm always happy to do deliver an answer."

CB Kareem Jackson

(on if it is good to face Broncos QB Peyton Manning in the preseason) "Definitely. Anytime you get a chance like that in preseason. We know we are going to get a lot of looks from him. They will probably run some hurry-ups and tempo. Like I said, it just give us a chance for us to see where we are as a defense, see some things we need to work on and see if we can go out and execute against one of the best."

(on if he already has answers about the defense or if facing Broncos QB Peyton Manning will help them get there) "I don't know about having the answers now. For us this is all about going out and executing the game plan. Going out and communicating as a defense, us all being on the same page, us all forming and flying to the ball. Anytime we can do that, regardless of who we are going against, I think we will have a pretty good chance."

(on what S Rahim Moore has added on the field and in the locker room) "He is very vocal out there. A guy like that has played a ton of ball. Just being around him in the film room and on the field you can tell right off that he is very vocal, very confident in what he does, and I think he brings a lot to the table as far as helping us as a defense and getting us all on the same page, communicating with the rest of the guys on the back end."

(on what new addition S Quintin Demps will bring to this roster) "He will bring some versatility, he can definitely help us. He made some good plays out here today that is just the guy that he is, the type of player he is. He is a fast learner. I think this is year eight for him so we expect him to come in and jump right in the fire. He did a great job of that today."

(on everyone celebrating S Quintin Demps' interception together) "We were all happy to see him when he came in for his work out. For him to be out here on the field with us again is definitely a lot of fun. We are definitely excited for him. We are happy to have him back and definitely embrace him with open arms. We know the type of guy he is, the type of worker he is, so we are definitely happy about having him back."

CB Johnathan Joseph

(on if the Broncos coming into town elevates the interest this week) "Yeah I think in this league during preseason, from week to week you always want to try to get better. The guys go out and play a little longer than they did the week before. Obviously going up against (Peyton) Manning is always a challenge. Anytime you have that task ahead you kind of get yourself a little more focused."

(on this being the first time former Texans Head Coach Gary Kubiak will be in town playing against the Texans) "Yeah, it will, but at the end of the day it's all business, it's nothing more than the game and we can't look at it like nothing other than that. Obviously it'd be good seeing them again and some of the familiar faces over there on that side of the ball and that coaching staff and things like that, but it'll be all business."

(on how he feels his unit has progressed during the last couple of weeks) "I think we've done really well. Guys coming out and making contested challenges on each throws back there on the back end, we're communicating a lot well. Overall as a defense, guys are getting in the right spots and we're making plays and we're competing, and I think that's the biggest thing we need right now while we're in training camp."

(on CB Charles James II) "Charles is another one of those guys, came in late last year, picked up the scheme well, did some good things for us last year and continued it throughout OTAs. He brought the same mentality to training camp. He practices hard each and every day, goes all out, competes, he can play multiple spots, he's coachable, he's a great guy in the locker room, he's fun to be around, so he's a great teammate. I think he's done a tremendous job so far in training camp."

(on if he is pulling for CB Charles James to make the squad) "Without a doubt. Everyone has a different story around here, things like that, so the more you get to know someone, the more you start to feel their pain a little bit, but at the end of the day it's all business and things like that. We both understand the sides of it. He has our full support and we go out there and push each other, one another every day, and we just go out there and try to pick each other up when we're down."

(on signing S Quintin Demps) "I played with him for a few years when I first got here. He's another one of those veteran presence guys that played a lot of football in this league, capable of making big plays. He came in and stepped right in today and made a big interception down there in two-minute, and I think he can help this football team out in many ways because he's pretty good on kick return and special teams as well and he can play defense as well. I think having a guy like him back around is good."

(on what playing in the second preseason game means for him) "Oh, anytime you hit the field you have to keep the mentality the same. You always want to win no matter what it is. If it's video games or doing anything, this happens to be a real game so you definitely want to win this game. But I think most importantly, guys have to go out and get good work, do the things that they did on the practice field, that they learned in the classroom and take it to the game field and let it translate. Nothing more than that."

DE Fili Moala

(on being added to the Texans roster) "It is a breath of fresh air. It is good to have a job for the time being. Just coming out here and trying to make this team and trying to be an asset."

(on what head coach Bill O'Brien expects of him) "He is expecting me to be myself. They understand there is a little rust there to knock off, but I think they know that at the end of the day I am just a footballer. I play hard, give maximum effort, and I think that is what they are banking on. The leadership comes along with it. I just have to keep my head down and grind."

(on what the recovery process was like as he came back from an injury) "It was a long process, but I have a true love for this game and so I wasn't going to go out like that. I understand the situation, I understand the magnitude of this, so I have going to make the most of my opportunity and go from there."

(on if it is strange playing for the Texans after being with the Colts) "That was my home for six years. It is a little bit different, but at the same time at the end of the day it is football. The field is still 100 yards long and the width is still 53 and a half. You still just have to play ball out there every day."

(on if he feels like he is in good shape physically for this opportunity) "I feel like I am in great shape, but football shape, those are two different things. As the days go by, we will get where we need to be and we will keep pushing."

(on playing with ILB Brian Cushing for the first time since college) "It is always good seeing family. We have stayed in touch over the years, our families are close. We know each other really well. It was kind of a familiar face in a not so familiar place. It was good to see him and we will work together like we did in college."

(on if he spoke to ILB Brian Cushing about recovering from a torn ACL) "At the end of the day, it just comes down to you as an individual and how bad you want to get back. You can talk about things all you want, but you still have to go out there and put in the work."

FS Rahim Moore

(on what the team needs to work on and what he needs to improve) "Team-wise? Just communication, open field tackling and really just making all plays, you know what I'm saying? If we ever get on our heels, let's not get confused. Let's stay focused, keep our poise. For me personally, I didn't like my performance the first game. I was a little anxious, but I felt like I let the team down, so I'm looking forward to me getting better this week. I approach practice differently, like as if I could get cut. Seriously, that's how bad I felt and you know, team-wise, I feel like we had an overall good game. We got a good opponent coming in this week. It's going to be a big test for us."

(on taking the performance against the San Francisco 49ers personally) "Absolutely. That's just how I am. If you do bad, it's not a good thing, you know? You always want to improve and be real with yourself and that's one thing I am. The film doesn't lie, so it tells the truth."

(on what he wants to show the Denver Broncos this weekend) "I mean, that I am who they thought I was, you know? That I'm still Rahim Moore, that I love the game of football and my love now is for the Texans. My love was once for the Broncos. I have no hard feelings. I had a great experience there. I had some great players that I played with and now I have the same type of talent on this team as well, so big ups for the Broncos, but now I'm a Texan and I'm excited about it."

(on looking forward to facing QB Peyton Manning and the Broncos offense) "I mean, it's preseason. You always want to be looking forward to facing anybody. It's going to be a tough task because I know how Peyton operates. I know how the offense operates. It's the reason why they've been the top three in offense for the past three or four years, so we got a big head on our shoulder right now."

(on whether it's harder or easier knowing QB Peyton Manning's tactics) "It's harder. One thing about Peyton is that in his offense that whatever you've seen the week before, they're not that same team. They're going to constantly get better and that's scary. So, I believe it's his first time playing in preseason, so he's going to be ready, the whole teams going to be ready. So, so are we."

(on what he attributes his performance against the San Francisco 49ers to) "No, I'm always focused. It's the rust. And I feel like a few tackles I missed that I could have made those. But that's the only time you're going to get real, true, live experience. So you just go back to the drawing board, see what you did wrong and I fixed those mistakes this week in practice, so I'm looking forward to just going out there and putting something else better on film."

(on giving back to Dorsey High School in his home town) "Well, in the inner city, man, it's tough. People are struggling. I struggled. We never was fortunate to have the top notch gear and I've always wanted to redo my weight room. I've always wanted to give back because I love Dorsey. I grew up playing on that same field at Pop Warner, my brother played there and it's a certain connection that I have. So, when I was able to get some more money in my pocket because I was able to give. So, every year that's my goal to give some money. I gave them a good portion of money. I want to see my high school do well because guys like me and other players in the NFL if you give back, it keeps the competition. It keeps the recruiting big. And I'm excited for it. I was very happy."

(on how his high school experience at Dorsey shaped him) "It's the reason why I'm here. It's the reason why I'm putting in extra work after practice. Dorsey showed me a lot and it was even- for me, seriously, I was either going to play football or be in the streets in tons of gang violence, living in old ways that you don't want to be living in. A lot of that is due to my mom, her introducing God in my life and us being Christians helped us overcome those obstacles. And just approaching football, it saved my life. It kept me out of trouble, man, because if there's no football, then what else is there to do?"

(on going back to Dorsey High School and if the new weight room has been started) "No, not yet. I just gave money for like the helmets and jerseys and new staff wear, on-field equipment, stuff like that. So, they should be taken care of for the next two, three years. My next goal is to redo the weight room. I probably will do that next year."

(on the Dorsey High School coach looking sharp in the new gear) "Absolutely, absolutely. Nike everything."

DE J.J. Watt

(on if he will play in the second preseason game) "Whatever the coaching staff asks me to do, I'm going to do."