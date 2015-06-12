Texans Transcripts: Friday's media session

(on what to wear to the CMTs being a big decision) "Definitely. When I hear red carpet, I think you've got to get decked out, so it was real relaxed but I think I did pretty good with what I wore."

(on who the biggest cowboy in the group is) "Definitely Ben (Jones), definitely Ben. That's a no brainer. He's probably the biggest cowboy in the locker room now that some of the other guys are gone. Definitely Ben."

(on if they got to meet any notable people there) "We all had a chance to meet Arnold (Schwarzenegger). Right when we were getting ready to leave, he kind of came and talked to all of us and took some pictures with us and stuff. We got a chance to meet some of the artists there. They're definitely talented. Getting a chance to meet those guys and some of the women there as well that were artists, that was exciting for me."

(on if he game planned for the red carpet like he does for games) "Definitely. When J.J. (Watt) asked me, the first thing in my mind was, 'Are we going to be on the red carpet?' From there I just kind of started brain storming and looking at pictures and stuff like that. I came up with a good game plan and we executed it."

(on how ILB Brian Cushing looks out there) "I mean Cushing is looking good, man. It's the same Cushing I've seen since year one and a lot of energy, he's definitely moving well out there for a guy that's gone through the things he's gone through. The last couple of years just looking at him on the field, you wouldn't even be able to tell, but he's definitely a leader out there and he's a great piece for our team and our defense. I love being in the huddle with that guy."

(on how different OTAs are this year compared to last) "I think that we're a little bit further along now, being that everybody knows what to expect out of coach (Bill) O'Brien and defense-wise, we know what to do. Being in our second year in this scheme, we progress as a defense and we're doing a lot more now. Our communication is very well right now and I think that's coming from us being in our second year in the scheme. It's looking pretty good now."

(on how the intensity will change in mini-camp) "I think our intensity level is pretty high right now. Coach (Bill) O'Brien stresses competing each and every day and that's what we've been doing. I think we'll continue to go out and compete next week the same that we've done these previous weeks."

(on ILB Brian Cushing's recovery) "Anytime you go through injuries like he's gone through you definitely want to go out and prove to everybody that you can come back and play as well as you played before those injuries happened. Being the competitor that he is, that's just this mentality, that's his attitude. Each and every thing that he does, he's going to go out and put his best foot forward and we're behind him 100 percent."

(on if he is a fan of the Terminator movies) "Definitely. I watched Terminator movies growing up. Now I don't really watch them much but I definitely watched them growing up."

(on S Rahim Moore providing more security in the backfield) "Rahim is definitely a range-y safety. He's definitely great for our defense and we'll get a chance at certain calls to take a little bit more risk with him being in the centerfield, but for us as corners, knowing you have a guy like that behind you that'll be on top of you whatever the call is, it definitely gives us that confidence to sit in there a little bit longer in our peddle."

CB Johnathan Joseph

(on going to the CMT Awards) "It was great, man. Got the invitation from J.J. (Watt). Just going down, being around the guys, and being in that atmosphere is great."

(on who all went to the CMT Awards) "Me, J.J. (Watt), Kareem Jackson, Brian Cushing, Ben Jones, and Shane Lechler."

(on if he is a big fan of country music) "Not much, but I actually had a great time. I enjoyed it. It was a lot more fun than I expected. I'm looking forward to going back next year."

(on if he had to buy new clothes for the CMT Awards) "I just wanted to make sure I fit in and had on the right gear. We all went to the internet and did some research to see what they wear on the red carpet."

(on DE J.J. Watt meeting Arnold Schwarzenegger) "Oh yeah, he came back in the back and told us that he had a chance to meet him and we jumped right on him about how we didn't get a chance. Right afterwards we waited in the alley out back. He had a chance to come through and walked through. We all met him. It was pretty awesome."

(on being unable to find a cowboy hat to fit his head) "Yeah, I shopped everywhere and I couldn't find one. My last resort, I had to go to lids and get a kids hat."

(on if the defense is ahead of the offense) "I think it's a competitive battle right now. I think obviously they have some good periods and we have some good periods. But I think at the end of the day, we're just trying to make the team better overall. I think anytime you have the offense going at it and the defense going at it, it's just going to make us better each and every day in practice."

(on if this is the most talented defensive group he's been a part of) "Without a doubt. I played in Cincinnati with a room full of first-rounders and guys like that. In this room we have our first-rounders and guys that were drafted in the second round. We have a lot of guys that are capable of making plays and a lot of guys that played extensive time last year and the year before. We have a solid group overall with guys that have some playing experience."

(on rookie CB Kevin Johnson) "I think he's done great so far coming in as a rookie just learning everything and kind of soaking it up. Then he's showing it on the practice field. Anytime you're the first-round pick, the spotlight is always on you and I think he's done a great job of living up to it so far."

(on if he is more comfortable in this defense) "Without a doubt. Obviously, the more and more you have a chance to be in some, the more comfortable you get with it. I think right now as a defense, myself included, you understand where your help is on each and every call. You know when you can take a chance here and there. You just understand when he's going to make certain calls in certain situations."

QB Ryan Mallett

(on how things are going during OTAs) "Not bad. We're getting better every day. It's more of a passing camp, so I'm just trying to come out here and get better every day with the opportunity I'm given. It's been fun though."

(on if he accompanied his goals for OTAs) "I'm just trying to get better every day. Right now, it is what it is splitting reps. Take those reps and do what you can with them."

(on getting on board with the new wide receivers) "Just repetitions, meetings, walkthroughs. Showing those guys what we expect from them. They really stepped up and they're really catching on."

(on if he thinks it's important to show leadership off the field) "I just feel like I do what I do. I play quarterback. I can't speak on Brian's (Hoyer) behalf. That would be up to him. If the guys see me as a leader, so be it. Obviously, I want to be the leader of the team but I'm not going to sit there and step on toes."

(on not having a live rush from the defense in OTAs) "You see our defensive line? You just got to feel it. If those guys beat the tackles around the end, you just got to step up, try to avoid them, and play it like a game. That's the best thing you can do to get ready for live game action."

(on if he thinks about the quarterback competition) "No, that's not up to me. What's up to me is how I do my job. I compete with myself every day. I try to get better every day and correct the things that I didn't do well the day before or maybe that week."

(on why he wanted to come back to the Texans) "It's Houston, man. It's Houston, Texas. Man, I wanted to be a part of the Texans. I think we have a chance to do something special if we keep working and doing the things we've been doing in the offseason to get better."

(on getting familiar and communicating with his teammates) "I'm just being myself. I think the guys saw that last year. I have a good rapport with those guys and that's continued on to this year. Even the new guys, they've got to know how I am. I can get on them and then be loving on them the next second. I think they're catching on."

(on working with Offensive Coordinator George Godsey) "I love George. George taught me the offense in New England. He's a special offensive mind in my book. He's got a lot of different things that he does, it sets us up for success. We just have to execute his game plan."

(on Offensive Coordinator George Godsey's coaching style) "I don't know. That's a tough question. He's a coach. He coaches."

(on if Offensive Coordinator George Godsey is quiet) "No, George is not quiet. He might be quiet in front of you guys. It's very back and forth communicating during meetings, so we understand and we're on the same page as him because if we're not on the same page, then nobody is going to be successful."

(on what he worked on in the offseason) "Just working on accuracy, working on getting the ball out, footwork. Just the same stuff I do every offseason."

(on how he feels physically) "No, I've been fine."

(on the possibility a starting quarterback gets named soon) "I'm just trying to get better every day to be the best player I can for my team and be the best teammate I can. That's all I can do right now. That's not my choice. That's not my decision. My job is to go play quarterback, so that's what I'm focused on."

(on if he's talked to Head Coach Bill O'Brien about what he's expecting) "You'd have to talk to Bill about that. We've had discussions. All of us have in a group, so we know what he's looking for."

(on adjusting to the new wide receivers) "Yeah, you got to learn how each guy runs their route. Every guy is different. We try to get them the same as much as we can, but everybody has their own style and that's a good thing. That puts it on us to learn how they run certain routes and what routes they are better at than others."

(on if having pads on would make it more natural) "I like pads on. If we could put pads on right now, I'd love it."