Texans Transcripts: Tuesday minicamp

(on how he would describe DE J.J. Watt) "Intense. The way he plays is the way he practices. That's why he does the things he does on game day because he practices the same way. He has a great motor. It's exciting for me to see just because I know the success he's had in his short career so far. Just to be with him every day to see exactly what he puts in because a lot of guys don't put a lot of work in the game. They just get to a certain level and they get complacent. They're just happy with where they're at. To see him work every day, he's going to be a great player for a long time and it all starts with the way he works. He makes me work harder. He makes guys around him work harder. That's a true leader. I think a lot of the guys feed off of him, offensively and defensively. We all feed off him. He's going to be great for a long time."

(on the story behind his shirt) "I think this was a Father's Day gift a couple years ago. It's me and my son on a plane, so we're giving each other the mean-mug look. Neither one of us budged that day, so that was a long plane ride with a five-year old, so my hands are full."

(on what would be on the menu for his BBQ with DE J.J. Watt) "Everything. You name it, I have it. I like to cook, so I like to have guys over. I like to bring the team together and do things as one because outside of football you can always see what type of people you have around you. Sometimes a lot of people don't want to talk while they're here at work, but they'll talk one-on-one or behind closed doors. I use those moments as team-bonding or one-on-one bonding, however you look at it. It's basically outside of the facility and just being together, picking each other's brains, and getting the feel for what type of guys I'm around. They get a chance to see my family and see how I do away from work. It's coming soon. Hopefully, we'll have that situated soon. I'm praying that it'll be soon. I'm looking forward to it."