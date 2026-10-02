DeMeco Ryans Expects a "Rowdy" Reliant Stadium for Texans vs. Cowboys

Key Takeaways

The Texans host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, at Reliant Stadium in Week 4.

HC DeMeco Ryans said, "I expect it to be a rowdy crowd," noting the game falls in the Texans' 25th season.

Ryans called Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb and WR George Pickens "two big time playmakers" and said CB Derek Stingley Jr. and CB Kamari Lassiter are "up for it."

DE Will Anderson Jr. described Cowboys QB Dak Prescott as "an athlete" who "wants to take big shot plays."

The Houston Texans host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, at Reliant Stadium, during the franchise's 25th season. Asked Wednesday how fans would view a win, HC DeMeco Ryans laughed and turned the question back around before making clear he knows exactly what Sunday means in Houston.

A Special Game in the Texans' 25th Season

"You would have to tell me," Ryans said. "I'm pretty sure our fans are fired up. We know how big this game is and how much it means to our fans here in the city of Houston. It's a special game for us and it is our 25th anniversary of the Texans and the first game for the Texans versus the Cowboys and the Texans got a big win versus the Cowboys that first game. I understand what it means, understand the dynamics of it, understand the places we live. There are a lot of Cowboy fans in Houston, a lot of passionate fans, a lot of passionate Texans fans. I expect it to be a rowdy crowd. I expect it to be an unbelievable atmosphere for this game on Sunday."

"We have to play well to give our fans what they've been searching for and that's that first win and I'm excited. Our guys are excited."

DE Will Anderson Jr. said the focus stays inside the building: "There's a lot of history that goes back to this game that I'm just now learning about being here. I ultimately think it's about us. It's about how we approach this week, the process we go through, our process and how we're going to attack Sunday."

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens Test the Texans Corners

"They're two really good players," Ryans said of Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb and WR George Pickens. "CeeDee and George are both explosive players. CeeDee does a great job of being able to stretch the field vertically, but also having the ability to line up in the slot, get a match up and make a play. George does a good job, whether it's a slant, a short pass, his run after catch is really great. He also has the ability to go up and go get contested catches. Two big time playmakers at the wide receiver position, you have to make sure we can handle them. We love the corners that we have. We know it's going to be a big challenge for our guys, but they're up for it."

Ryans said daily work against WR Nico Collins has the corners ready: "Our guys get the best when they line up versus Nico, every Training Camp, every practice. It's great for our guys. We talk about iron sharpening iron all the time. It's good on good. Kamari and 'Sting' being able to work against Nico, I think it's been beneficial to both sides, for Nico and also for our corners."

Anderson echoed that confidence: "For us, yeah, they have really good wide receivers, but we have really good defensive backs too. We have 'Sting' and Kamari, All-Pro and Pro Bowler. For us, we just get to go out, have fun, do our job."

Will Anderson Jr. on Dak Prescott

"Man, [Dallas Cowboys QB] Dak [Prescott], he's an athlete. He's an athlete. This is my first time going against him and I know he was hurt the first time in 2024 when we played them. But watching him on tape, he's very explosive, can throw the ball deep, wants to take big shot plays. I think they have a really great offensive line. He likes to roll out. It's going to be a great matchup for us. We have a ton of respect for him and we can't wait."

C.J. Stroud On the Cowboys Defense