Houston Texans Transactions (10-02-2026)

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|British Brooks
|RB
|5-11
|225
|26
|3
|North Carolina
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|British Brooks
|RB
|5-11
|225
|26
|3
|North Carolina
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