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Houston Texans Transactions (10-02-2026)

Oct 02, 2026 at 02:07 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
roster moves

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
British BrooksRB5-11225263North Carolina

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