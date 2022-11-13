Texans vs. Giants | Week 10

Nov 13, 2022 at 01:02 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The Houston Texans are taking on the New York Giants in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season. Follow along on Gameday Central for more highlights, play-by-play analysis and more.

Watch the game on CBS, KHOU 11 or on NFL+. Check out more ways to watch + follow along here.

Check below for can't-miss moments!

📸 Game Photos | Texans at Giants, Week 10

Browse photos from the Texans, Giants Week 10 matchup.

📸 Pregame Pics | Texans at Giants, Week 10

Check out some photos of the Houston Texans warming up in MetLife Stadium to take on the Giants in Week 10. Pregame Pics presented by Gatorade.

📸 | Texans arrive for Week 10 at Giants

Check of the best photos of the Texans arriving at MetLife Stadium to take on the Giants in Week 10.

📸 On the Road | New York state of mind

The Texans are traveling for Week 10 to take on the New York Giants. Check out some photos presented by Hyundai.

Related Content

news

Dameon Pierce goes over 100-yd mark from scrimmage

Rookie RB Dameon Pierce averaged 5.5 yards per carry in the road loss to the Giants. He was mad at a 4th quarter fumble, but head coach Lovie Smith called it a "stuff happens" moment.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans vs. Giants

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Giants Week 10 matchup.

news

Nico Collins comes back from injury, catches TD

Houston Texans WR Nico Collins caught a third quarter touchdown pass on Sunday in the Texans' road game against the New York Giants.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. New York Giants

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 10 vs. the New York Giants.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs New York Giants on Sunday, November 13th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Dameon Pierce electrifies with career-best performance

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce and the offensive line put on a show in Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans vs. Eagles

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Eagles Week 9 matchup.

news

Rapid Reactions: Texans battled hard on Battle Red night, but fall 29-17 to undefeated Eagles

The Houston Texans battled hard on Battle Red night but ultimately fell 29-17 to an undefeated Philadelphia Eagles team on Thursday Night Football.

news

Texans vs. Eagles | Week 9

The Houston Texans are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season on Thursday Night Football.

news

Rookie TE Teagan Quitoriano scores TD in NFL debut

The Houston Texans rookie tight end scored a touchdown in his NFL debut on the opening drive against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 9 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

