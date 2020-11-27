Texans vs. Lions, Week 12 | Harris Hits

I want to make sure that I focus on two other players to start off. First, quarterback Deshaun Watson was again sublime. He was efficient and darn near dominant (17 of 25 for 318 yards and four touchdowns - a near perfect 150.4 rating) The Lions had absolutely no answer for Deshaun - throwing or running. He kept drives alive early in the game with scrambles up the middle. The Lions then had to take a linebacker to spy on him and that just opened up more areas in the passing game. And, in the passing game, my gosh, Watson was fantastic. The ball he dropped on Fuller V in the 4th quarter was a dime. He lobbed one in that same end zone earlier in the game to running back Duke Johnson for a touchdown. He threw laser strikes to Brandin Cooks in the middle of the field for big first down catches, even when penalties backed the Texans up throughout the day. Watson was just so damn good that I can't really put into words HOW good. Just know we're really, REALLY lucky to have the opportunity to watch him play week in and week out. The light has not only gone on; it's burning all night long.