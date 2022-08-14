Texans vs. Saints | Preseason Game 1

Aug 13, 2022 at 07:36 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The Houston Texans are taking on the New Orleans Saints in Game 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason. Follow along on Gameday Central for more highlights, play-by-play analysis and more.

Watch the game on ABC (KTRK) or on the Houston Texans App (geographic restrictions apply). Check out more ways to watch + follow along here.

Check below for can't-miss moments!

Browse tickets for Texans-49ers on August 25 @7:00 PM.

📸 Game Photos | Texans vs. Saints, Game 1

Check out some photos from the Texans, Saints matchup in Preseason Week 1.

CZ106068
1 / 36
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CZ207115
2 / 36
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
_TR_5872
3 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
CZ106074
4 / 36
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CZ207292
5 / 36
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
_TR_6168
6 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_TR_6038
7 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_7548_2
8 / 36
ZT1_7348_2
9 / 36
ZT1_7438
10 / 36
MW3_5789
11 / 36
Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT1_7398
12 / 36
_TR_6832
13 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_TR_6797
14 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_TR_6948
15 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_TR_8003
16 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_TR_8362
17 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_TR_8172
18 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_TR_8438
19 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK28357
20 / 36
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK28385
21 / 36
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
MicrosoftTeams-image (23)
22 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MicrosoftTeams-image (21)
23 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MicrosoftTeams-image (19)
24 / 36
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
MicrosoftTeams-image (20)
25 / 36
MicrosoftTeams-image (24)
26 / 36
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK28372
27 / 36
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
MW3_6616
28 / 36
Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
_TR_6838
29 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
CZ207459
30 / 36
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CZ207489
31 / 36
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CZ207474
32 / 36
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
MW3_6628
33 / 36
Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_9340
34 / 36
Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_6662
35 / 36
Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
_TR_8124
36 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

 📸 Pregame Flicks | Texans vs. Saints, Game 1

Check out some photos of Houston Texans players warming up at NRG Stadium to take on the Saints for Game 1.

ZT2_4049_1
1 / 19
ZT2_3871_2
2 / 19
ZT2_4530
3 / 19
ZT2_4515_1
4 / 19
ZT2_4303
5 / 19
ZT2_4316_1
6 / 19
ZT2_4361_1
7 / 19
ZT2_4461
8 / 19
ZT2_4482_1
9 / 19
ZT2_3741_2
10 / 19
ZT2_4069_2
11 / 19
ZT2_4207_1
12 / 19
ZT2_3825
13 / 19
ZT2_3806_1
14 / 19
ZT2_4261_1
15 / 19
MW1_8228
16 / 19
Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
CZ207114
17 / 19
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CZ207133
18 / 19
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CZ207135
19 / 19
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to Watch, Listen and Follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find the multitude of ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

TDECU commits to donation for every Texans red zone visit

For every visit to the red zone, TDECU has committed to donate $300 to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston.

news

Postgame Notes: Texans vs. Titans, Week 18

Read the notes from the Houston Texans Week 18 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

news

Texans vs. Titans | Week 18

The Houston Texans are taking on the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL Season.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 18 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

news

Postgame Notes: Texans vs. 49ers, Week 17

Read the notes from the Houston Texans Week 17 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Davis Mills hits Brandin Cooks for TD, gives Texans first half lead

Houston Texans QB Davis Mills tossed a touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks late in the second quarter to give the Texans a 7-0 lead.

news

Texans vs. 49ers | Week 17

The Houston Texans are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL Season.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 17 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Postgame Notes: Texans vs. Chargers, Week 16

Read the notes from the Houston Texans Week 16 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Jonathan Owens gets first two career takeaways in second-ever NFL start

In just his second NFL start, Houston Texans Jonathan Owens recorded his first career interception and fumble recovery in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertising