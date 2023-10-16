Texans vs. Saints, Week 6 | Big Play Breakdown

On the play prior, rookie WR Xavier Hutchinson nearly had a touchdown on a wide zone sweep, so the Texans faced a 2nd and goal from the one yard line. They put three TEs on the field and ran one of the staple short yardage plays in everyone's system. They put one TE Teagan Quitoriano to the left side, then put TE Dalton Schultz on the right with TE Brevin Jordan in a winged position near Schultz. FB Andrew Beck lined up in the I formation with Dameon Pierce dotting the I. So, HEAVY run look. Jordan started in motion one direction, then back to the right side. Stroud faked into Pierce's belly, giving a lead run look. Schultz then escaped to the back of the end zone, while Beck ran a flat route to the goal line. The Saints got caught watching Pierce and that was all Schultz needed on the Saints' safeties. He had a step and Stroud lofted one to the corner of the end zone where Schultz reached up and SNATCHED it for the TD. Man, Schultz VICE GRIPPED that ball for a huge score to start the day.

On the play prior, Texans DT Maliek Collins, S Jimmie Ward and LB Blake Cashman hammered Saints RB Alvin Kamara on a draw play for a one yard loss. Saints QB Derek Carr saw the Texans in a nickel alignment and checked to a draw but the Texans drilled him in the backfield.. So, on 4th and four and the game on the line, the Saints came out in 10 personnel, putting three receivers to the left side, Kamara in the backfield and WR Michael Thomas to the right side. The Texans showed man coverage, but transitioned to a Tampa two coverage. Not sure if Carr noticed it or not because he threw out to Kamara in the right flat, where CB Shaq Griffin was waiting. That's still not a bad move, though, because it's the Saints best offensive weapon with the ball in his hands. But, Griffin got some help from the heat seeking missile that was Cashman. Kamara sprinted for the marker and Griffin grabbed Kamara's ankles. It looked like Kamara was nearly about to break out when Cashman hit Kamara with all he had…two yards short of the marker. The celebration was worth it - the sideline went crazy and for good reason.