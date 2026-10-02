Texas Rodeo Legend Myrtis Dightman Models Battle of Texas Tee Ahead of Cowboys Game

The Houston Texans will celebrate their 25th season Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the same team they faced in the franchise's inaugural game in 2002. To mark the occasion, the Texans tapped Houston rodeo legend Myrtis Dightman to model the Battle of Texas t-shirt, the official retail item for the game.

The choice honors Dightman's historic impact on Texas sports and Houston history. Known as the "Jackie Robinson of Rodeo," Dightman became the first Black cowboy and bull rider to compete in the National Finals Rodeo in 1964. He went on to ride at the NFR seven times, finishing third in the world in 1967, and helped pave the way for Charlie Sampson, who became the first Black bull rider to win a world championship in 1982. He was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2016.