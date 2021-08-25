Texas Ties Abound for Many on Houston Texans

Many Texans are Houston Texans.

Before you say "Well, yeah..." What we mean is: there are many players and coaches on the Houston Texans who played their high school and/or college ball in the state of Texas.

Saturday night is the State of Football preseason game against the Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. The Texans will recognize and celebrate several standout high school and college programs that evening. For example, captains from the 2020 6A State Champion Katy Tigers will help toss the coin before the game. Also, Sam Houston State Head Coach K.C. Keeler, who guided the Bearkats to last year's FCS national title, will be the Homefield Advantage Team Captain along with a few of his players.

The pros have connections to the Lone Star State as well, and they are plentiful. Defensive Coordinator Lovie Smith was a key member of the Big Sandy powerhouse in the mid-1970's. In 1973, 1974 and 1975, the middle linebacker helped the Wildcats win three straight Class B State Championships. In fact, as a senior in 1975, he was part of a squad that surrendered 15 points the entire season. They went 14-0 and beat Groom in the title game that year. Smith coached the defense at his alma mater for a bit after his college career at Tulsa.