Rapid Reactions | Heartbreaker in Houston as Texans fall 30-24 to Chiefs in OT

Dec 18, 2022 at 05:33 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans fell 30-24 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 15 heartbreaker. The Texans tied a season-high in points scored and were 3-of-4 in the redzone, but a costly turnover in overtime ended the hopes for a win against the Chiefs at home.

"So disappointed, but I thought our guys fought hard and put us in the situation to win the game, offense, defense, and special teams," QB Davis Mills said after the game. "We just have to find a way to finish it."

Houston's defense forced two takeaways against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and the offense converted both into touchdowns.

"Defensively whenever you can take the ball away, it was going to be one of those kind of games," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "I mean, Patrick Mahomes, is as good as there is. (Travis) Kelce, Hall of Fame tight end. They have outstanding skill throughout, so we knew it would be tough duty. I thought the guys fought, hung in there. The take-aways always give you a chance and special teams too. We fought hard."

For the second week in a row, the Texans went with a two-quarterback system, using both Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel under center. Mills completed 12-of-24 passes for 121 yards two touchdowns and a 92.5 passer rating while rushing five times for 21 yards and a score.

Driskel was 2-of-4 passes for eight yards and rushed for eight yards. With Dameon Pierce placed on IR, Royce Freeman led the team with 51 yards rushing on 11 carries (4.6 average).

The Texans defense, without starting cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr., recorded two sacks and three quarterback hits. Rookie LB Christian Harris finished led the team with 14 tackles (seven solo), three tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. Mahomes threw two touchdowns and rushed for one as well, completing 36-of-41 for 336 passing yards. Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for a team-high 105 receiving yards.

The Texans scored first on a drive that began with a nine-yard run by Driskel and continued as Mills found Chris Moore on a deep 34-yard throw along the sideline. Mills threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to rookie TE Teagan Quitoriano to cap off an 11-play, 80-yard drive. Houston took a 7-0 lead with 1:01 left in the first quarter.

"Just a really good play call, perfect look for the route that I was running and perfect throw too," Quitoriano said. "Davis Mills put it right on the money."

Kansas City tied up the game 7-7 on the following drive. Mahomes threw a short pass to Jerick McKinnon who scored a 20-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs next series ended in their first turnover of the day when Mario Addison forced a fumble on Isiah Pacheco. Desmond King recovered the ball and Houston took over at the KC 17-yard line. Two plays later, Mills scored on a career-long 17-yard touchdown run. Houston took a 14-7 lead with 9:19 left in the second quarter.

On their final possession of the first half, Mahomes and the Chiefs drove 97 yards down the field to throw a touchdown pass to Marquez Valdez-Scantling. Following a missed extra point attempt, the Chiefs trailed 14-13 at halftime.

The Chiefs opened up the second half with a field goal. After a three-and-out to start their second half, the Texans picked up their second takeaway of the game. Tremon Smith forced a fumble on Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster near mid-field.

"Of course, it was a lot of juice," Smith said about facing his former team. "They (Chiefs) were the ones that drafted me in 2018 so I've been fired up all week and for it to be my first start of the year was pretty sweet."

The Texans capitalized again on the turnover. Mills threw his second touchdown of the day, this time to Jordan Akins to give Houston a 21-16 lead late in the third quarter.

Mahomes would scramble for a five-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, giving the Chiefs a 24-21 lead. However, Ka'imi Fairbairn's 29-yard field goal tied the game 24-24 with 5:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.

On the Chiefs final possession of regulation, Harris tackled McKinnon for a loss of one yard on third down. KC would settle for a 51-yard field goal, but Harrison Butker's attempt was wide right to send the game into overtime.

Mahomes and the offense took the field first in overtime after winning the coin toss. On third down from the Houston 43-yard line, the Chiefs drive ended when Blake Cashman sacked Mahomes for a loss of 12 yards. The Texans first and only offensive play of overtime ended in their first turnover of the day, when Mills scrambled and fumbled.

"Yeah, it was tough," QB Davis Mills said. "Just caught a quick gain. They covered it pretty well. Just zone dropped into the windows, and I figured I could pick up a couple of yards with my legs. Defender made a really good play, punched it out, and it was a fumble. Obviously got to protect the football there. Very critical situation in the game when all you need is a field goal down in overtime and after the defense made a big-time stop to get them off the field and get us the ball back."

KC recovered at the Texans 26-yard line. On the next play, McKinnon scored on a 26-yard walk-off touchdown run in overtime.

With the loss, Houston falls to 1-12-1 on the season and will face three consecutive AFC South opponents in the final three games of the 2022 regular season. The Texans will travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans on Saturday.

📸 Game Photos | Texans vs. Chiefs, Week 15

Browse photos from the Texans, Chiefs Week 15 matchup.

Advertising