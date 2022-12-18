Rapid Reactions | Heartbreaker in Houston as Texans fall 30-24 to Chiefs in OT

Mahomes would scramble for a five-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, giving the Chiefs a 24-21 lead. However, Ka'imi Fairbairn's 29-yard field goal tied the game 24-24 with 5:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.

On the Chiefs final possession of regulation, Harris tackled McKinnon for a loss of one yard on third down. KC would settle for a 51-yard field goal, but Harrison Butker's attempt was wide right to send the game into overtime.

Mahomes and the offense took the field first in overtime after winning the coin toss. On third down from the Houston 43-yard line, the Chiefs drive ended when Blake Cashman sacked Mahomes for a loss of 12 yards. The Texans first and only offensive play of overtime ended in their first turnover of the day, when Mills scrambled and fumbled.

"Yeah, it was tough," QB Davis Mills said. "Just caught a quick gain. They covered it pretty well. Just zone dropped into the windows, and I figured I could pick up a couple of yards with my legs. Defender made a really good play, punched it out, and it was a fumble. Obviously got to protect the football there. Very critical situation in the game when all you need is a field goal down in overtime and after the defense made a big-time stop to get them off the field and get us the ball back."

KC recovered at the Texans 26-yard line. On the next play, McKinnon scored on a 26-yard walk-off touchdown run in overtime.