"The dude is unbelievable": C.J. Stroud returns, guides Texans to blowout win

Stroud was sacked once in Sunday's win, and he was hit just one other time by the Tennessee defense. Earlier this week the signal-caller described how seamless the return to the practice field felt, and Stroud echoed that today.

"I felt like I got back to my normal self kind of really fast," Stroud said. "Our O-line did a great job protecting me and ran really clean routes and executed at a high level. It felt great to be back. Definitely want to keep building from there."

For Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, Stroud moved the offense along according to plan, and lifted the rest of the team in the process.

"He was efficient," Ryans said. "He made great decisions all day. He was calm. He was confident in the moment. Just the confidence factor, what he does to our entire team, he raises everyone's level of confidence because everyone knows the type of player he is."

Cornerback Desmond King, who led the Texans with eight tackles, explained how Stroud's presence and playmaking fueled the defense.

"A momentum-builder for sure," King said. "We know the capabilities C.J. has. We got him here for a reason, and we know that whatever he does, we're just going to back him up no matter what. We feed off each other's energy."