"The dude is unbelievable": C.J. Stroud returns, guides Texans to blowout win

Dec 31, 2023 at 05:40 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

CJNYE

C.J. Stroud came back on Sunday and brought so much to the Texans' 26-3 rolling of the Titans.

After missing the previous two weeks with a concussion, the rookie quarterback guided the Houston offense to scores on each of the first three possessions, and four of the first five.

10 different Texans caught a pass.

He completed 75 percent of his throws for 213 yards and a 102.7 passer rating.

Stroud also brought back a confidence. There was a moment in the huddle Sunday at NRG Stadium when tight ends Brevin Jordan and Dalton Schultz quickly reflected on how happy they were to have Stroud back in the fold.

"The dude is unbelievable," Jordan said. "Me and Dalton actually said it in the huddle. We were like, 'Man, isn't it amazing to have him back?' We just took a second to be like, 'Man, it's a different energy with him in the huddle for us."

Stroud was sacked once in Sunday's win, and he was hit just one other time by the Tennessee defense. Earlier this week the signal-caller described how seamless the return to the practice field felt, and Stroud echoed that today.

"I felt like I got back to my normal self kind of really fast," Stroud said. "Our O-line did a great job protecting me and ran really clean routes and executed at a high level. It felt great to be back. Definitely want to keep building from there."

For Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, Stroud moved the offense along according to plan, and lifted the rest of the team in the process.

"He was efficient," Ryans said. "He made great decisions all day. He was calm. He was confident in the moment. Just the confidence factor, what he does to our entire team, he raises everyone's level of confidence because everyone knows the type of player he is."

Cornerback Desmond King, who led the Texans with eight tackles, explained how Stroud's presence and playmaking fueled the defense.

"A momentum-builder for sure," King said. "We know the capabilities C.J. has. We got him here for a reason, and we know that whatever he does, we're just going to back him up no matter what. We feed off each other's energy."

Stroud and the Texans head to Indianapolis for Week 18. A victory gets them into the postseason.

Related Content

news

Texans share division lead...but still on outside looking in at playoff berth

If the season ended today...the Houston Texans would not be in the NFL playoffs. But the season's not over, and there's still an excellent chance at making the postseason.
news

Case Keenum starts at quarterback vs. Titans

In Sunday's road game at Tennessee, veteran Case Keenum started at quarterback for the Houston Texans.
news

C.J. Stroud, young Texans focus on mindset as they continue winning ways

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud keeps making progress on a consistent basis...and there are many reasons why.
news

QB C.J. Stroud has highest of praise for CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

Cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. But quarterback C.J. Stroud singled out the second-year defender and heaped some praise upon Stingley.
news

"Big-time playmaker" Nico Collins GOES OFF for 191 receiving yards in win

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins caught nine passes for 191 yards and a fourth-quarter score in the win over the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium.
news

Onward & Upward: C.J. Stroud continues improvement as 2023 rolls on 

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to get better and better as the 2023 NFL regular season progresses.
news

"It's how you respond": Texans set sights on Week 13 vs. Broncos

The Houston Texans are moving on from Sunday's home loss to the Jaguars and getting set for the Denver Broncos in Week 13.
news

C.J. Stroud, Texans have seen progress since Week 3 victory over Jaguars 

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and the rest of the team have improved considerably since their Week 3 trouncing of the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
news

Robert Woods nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods was nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award by the team on Wednesday.
news

Big Play Breakdown: Texans handle Murray, earn another home win

The Texans are 6-4. Say it with me, y'all. After a 21-16 win over the Cardinals, here we are. How did it happen? Let's dive into the Big Plays from this win over Arizona.
news

Blake Cashman money at MIKE linebacker in win over Arizona

Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman rang up 19 tackles and a sack playing a different linebacker position in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Cardinals.
Advertising