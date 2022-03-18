The John Harris Ultimate NFL Draft | Daily Brew

I love mock drafts. Shoot, I love drafts of all types. So, as we move ever so close to the 2022 NFL Draft, I decided to do my own Ultimate NFL Draft. The requirements (all as of 3/18/2022 at 12:00 pm).
- Current NFL Draft order - so no picks for the Rams, Raiders etc…
- Current NFL team needs
- Current NFL team can only draft RETIRED players MOST associated with that franchise. Randy Moss is a Viking. Reggie White is a…well, you'll find out in a bit.
Make sense? Let's draft.
- Jacksonville - OT Tony Boselli
The best Jaguar in the history of the franchise.
- Detroit - RB Barry Sanders
Megatron would be a great fit as well but we'll see him later. Let's give QB Jared Goff/Lions offense a run game and it gets interesting in the D.
- Houston - WR Andre Johnson
The GOAT rolls in next to Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins to form one heck of a WR triumvirate in H-Town.
- NY Jets - QB Joe Namath
IF the Jets believe in 2nd year QB Zach Wilson, then Edge Mark Gastineau makes a ton of sense. But, Namath is a gunslinging legend, so let's get nutty in New Jersey.
- NY Giants - Edge Lawrence Taylor
Best available player on the Giants board, without question. No. Brainer.
- Carolina - QB Cam Newton (2015 version)
I don't actually know if Cam's retired or not, but 2015 MVP Cam would be the answer for Carolina's problems in 2022.
- NY Giants - QB Eli Manning
New head coach Brian Daboll would love to see Eli in his prime for an offense that needs to take a massive step forward.
- Atlanta - CB Deion Sanders
The Falcons face Michael Thomas, Mike Evans, D.J. Moore et. al. twice a year and 3rd year CB A.J. Terrell can only do so much. Prime would lock down those WR in a quick minute.
- Seattle - OT Walter Jones
LT Duane Brown is an unrestricted free agent and there's no Seahawks QB that makes a ton of sense here. So, the Seahawks add the best OL in team history as a "fall back". Nice fall back plan.
- NY Jets - RB Curtis Martin
Let's give Namath a running game and one of the most beloved Jets of all-time.
- Washington - QB Sammy Baugh
Going WAY back to find the right QB for the Commanders and if it comes to it, Baugh was one of the best CBs in the NFL in his day as well.
- Minnesota - DT Alan Page
Page was a game wrecker from the inside and in today's game, he could probably be an inside/outside threat for the Vikings.
- Cleveland - QB Otto Graham
It's not been great in Cleveland at QB, outside of Bernie Kosar, since Graham won championships in the 1950s. He was a GREAT athlete and would've been an excellent fit in Kevin Stefanski's offensive scheme.
- Baltimore - LB Ray Lewis
The Ravens miss his presence, his fire and his physicality…badly.
- Philadelphia - DE Reggie White
The best Eagle of all-time returns to the Linc.
- Philadelphia - LB Chuck Bednarik
White and Bednarik in the NFC East? Sign 'em up!
- LA Chargers - LB Junior Seau
The Chargers don't have an interior game wrecker to stop the run game bleeding from last year…but Seau is more than enough to handle that work.
- New Orleans - QB Drew Brees
This may change based on a potential trade that's been floating around lately but an in-his-prime Brees is a no doubter for the Saints in 2022.
- Philadelphia - S Brian Dawkins
White, Bednarik and Dawkins?? Man, that's three stars at each level that'll help dominate NFC East offenses for years.
- Pittsburgh - QB Ben Roethlisberger (2011 version)
I'm not totally convinced that QB Mitchell Trubisky, or a drafted rookie QB, gets Pittsburgh to the top of the AFC North. Big Ben, in his prime, would.
- New England - G John Hannah
Joe Thuney left after 2020. The Patriots traded Shaq Mason this year. Hall of fame guard Hannah is the best OL in the history of the franchise.
- Green Bay - WR James Lofton
The Packers traded Davante Adams to get this pick such that they could draft the OG-version of Davante Adams.
- Arizona - OT Dan Dierdorf
The Cardinals DESPERATELY need help on the OL and Dierdorf is the best Cardinal OL of all-time.
- Dallas - WR Michael Irvin
The Cowboys need some help alongside Michael Gallup in the receiving group after the trade of Amari Cooper. DT Bob Lilly would be the very close second option here.
- Buffalo - RB Thurman Thomas
The Willowridge HS star would be the perfect complement to QB Josh Allen. PER-FECT.
- Tennessee - C/G/T Bruce Matthews
Titans have a couple of holes to fill on the OL and Matthews could fill any of them.
- Tampa Bay - DT Warren Sapp
Not sure how long Ndamukong Suh is going to play, but Sapp with Suh and Vita Vea…*shudders*
- Green Bay - DB Charles Woodson
S or CB? Take your pick. What is controversial is whether Woodson is thought of as a Raider or Packer. It's split and it's my mock draft, so I'm going with Woodson to the Packers.
- Miami - QB Dan Marino
No. Brainer…part two
- Kansas City - CB Emmett Thomas
One of the greatest, most underrated cover guys of all-time would have his hands full against THIS version of the AFC West. But, he went to the Hall of Fame for a reason.
- Cincinnati - OT Anthony Munoz
No. Brainer…part three.
- Detroit - WR Calvin Johnson
The Lions bookend this draft, basically, with their two biggest offensive stars of all-time. QB Goff, Sanders, Megatron, Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Chark…would be VERY interesting.