Three Men and a Football Team | Vandermeer's View

Oct 02, 2020 at 03:24 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

As the play-by-play announcer, I get to interview the head coach before every game. This is a tremendous privilege I don't take lightly.

I'm not sure everyone with my type of job gets to do it. I only know that some of my broadcast heroes early on did it so I made sure it was a tradition. It's great for a pregame show and establishes a link between the announcer and coach that really boosts the broadcast.

Name dropper alert in 3, 2, 1…

I've done the same in all sports I've announced. Like with John Calipari at UMass, Butch Davis and Leonard Hamilton at Miami, and many more.

So it's been my honor to have interviewed and spent a little time with the three men who have coached the Texans – Dom Capers, Gary Kubiak and Bill O'Brien.

I know what you're thinking – "Wait, this is a piece about all three coaches being in the building on Sunday and Vandermeer is inserting himself in the story?!"

Yes he is.

They'll all be here and they all know each other. The coaching fraternity is relatively small enough. But O'Brien happened to work with Capers in New England. And he's gotten to know Kubiak through contact at the NFL meetings.

Capers was the first NFL coach I worked with. Butch Davis had been in the league and told me a lot about what this was going to be like but he was still a college head coach. Dom was one of the nicest people, never mind coaches, that I had ever met. And it was no small task to coach a brand new team, something O'Brien acknowledged during a press conference this week.

Capers was hired prior to the '01 season, sitting out that campaign while organizing the Texans launch with Charley Casserly.

Asking a head coach to sit out a season is like asking an offensive lineman to sit out dinner. But it was necessary and Capers had been through it before with Carolina. His opening night win over the Cowboys will never be forgotten. The Texans could win five Super Bowls (please do!) and we'd still talk about September 8, 2002.

One big memory I have of Capers and the type of man he is comes from the day he was fired. Capers still wanted to do his radio show that night. He was excellent, gracious, a total gentleman. I'll always remember that.

Kubiak was introduced at a press conference at the Hobby Center after the Broncos, for whom he was the offensive coordinator, lost in the AFC Championship game following the '05 season. My son was born that week and I attended, on vapors, to see the new boss.

The offense became a top 3 attack within two years. The defense took longer to come around. Wade Phillips' hiring in 2011 brought that side of the ball to number two and helped the Texans make the post season for the first time. Kubiak will always be remembered for getting the Texans over that hump.

It was impossible to not feel the local pride connected with any success the Texans had in that era. People who recalled Kubiak from St. Pius or Aggieland would call his show regularly. It gave the program a terrific feel, even in the tough times.

There's no question that Kubiak will always be liked if not loved by Texans fans. He's always been wonderful to me and my family which is no surprise, because he is with everybody.

The O'Brien era is still in progress. He's had the most divisional success. And having taken the job in year 13 of franchise history, the highest expectations. The era is already filled with winning seasons and division titles.

One thing that gets lost on the public is how enjoyable O'Brien is to be around. Of course those who observe him during the postgame moments after losses might not see that. You know what coach is enjoyable after a loss? No one.

O'Brien has taken the Texans as far as they've ever gone and has the quarterback to make the ultimate magic happen. This season is off to a tough start but it's far from over.

Not one of the Texans three head coaches is happy about where his team currently stands. But it's important to hit the pause button for just a moment to take in the fact that all three mentors will be coaching in the same game.

Photos: Texans, Vikings Matchups | Throwback

Check out some photos from the Houston Texans previous matchups with the Minnesota Vikings.

johnson_run_vikings
1 / 33
An image from the Aug. 9, 2013 preseason away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans won 27-13.
2 / 33

An image from the Aug. 9, 2013 preseason away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans won 27-13.

Mike Welsch
johnson_winner_vikings
3 / 33
An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
4 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
5 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

wong_culpepper_vikings
6 / 33
An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
7 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
8 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

robinson_vikings
9 / 33
An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
10 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

babin_culpepper_vikings
11 / 33
payne_vikings_big
12 / 33
An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
13 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
14 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

glenn_moss_vikings
15 / 33
dre_slideshow101004
16 / 33
bradford_teams_vikings
17 / 33
An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
18 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
19 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

armstrong_spike_vikings
20 / 33
An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
21 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
22 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
23 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
24 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
25 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
26 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
27 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
28 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.
29 / 33

An image from the Oct. 9, 2016 regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans lost 13-31.

An image from the Aug. 9, 2013 preseason away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans won 27-13.
30 / 33

An image from the Aug. 9, 2013 preseason away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans won 27-13.

An image from the Aug. 9, 2013 preseason away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans won 27-13.
31 / 33

An image from the Aug. 9, 2013 preseason away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans won 27-13.

An image from the Aug. 9, 2013 preseason away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans won 27-13.
32 / 33

An image from the Aug. 9, 2013 preseason away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans won 27-13.

An image from the Aug. 9, 2013 preseason away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans won 27-13.
33 / 33

An image from the Aug. 9, 2013 preseason away game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans won 27-13.

Mike Welsch
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

QBs, Coach and Making the Cut | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer checked in from camp with a few notable tidbits of news.
news

Special Teams GOAT Talk

Who would you pick as the all-time greatest Houston Texans Special Teams player?
news

Top 5 Texans Road Trips for 2023 | VanderBlog

Voice of the Texans Marc Vanderemeer put on his travel agent hat and reeled off the five best road trips for Texans fans in the 2023 regular season.
news

Minicamp ends with cliffhanger...so what's next!? | VanderBlog

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer explains why the end of the team's veteran minicamp Wednesday was akin to a cinematic cliffhanger.
news

Training Camp is Next Month | VanderBlog

Marc Vandermeer revisits some of the team's most notable joint practice moments at Texans training camp. 
news

Why THIS offseason might be most exciting ever for Texans

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer has seen it all with the club. He explains why, or why not, the 2023 offseason is the best one in franchise history.
news

Canton Countdown | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer recalls Andre Johnson's game-changing plays and how other former NFL coaches and personnel viewed him. 
news

Texans and Jaguars split season series, Colts up next | Booth Bites

Marc Vandermeer breaks down the Week 17 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. 
news

It's Over - For Now | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on the Texans 2021 season finale with the Tennessee Titans.
news

Unplugged | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer discusses the final few weeks before the players return for the 2021 season.
news

Calm Before the Storm | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer discusses the weeks between OTAs and the start of Training Camp.
news

Tony Banks talks Texans' first Battle Red Day game | Where Are They Now?

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer meets with former Houston Texans QB Tony Banks to discuss their experience in the NFL and where they are now.
Advertising