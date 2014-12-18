Thursday Injury Report: Texans vs. Ravens

Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus will play Sunday, according to head coach Bill O'Brien. But the head coach wasn't as optimistic about tight end Garrett Graham.
"Probably not this week," O'Briend said. "He's really working hard to get back, but that's a high ankle sprain and those take a while through no fault of his own obviously."
The head coach also said wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is "day-to-day" with an ankle injury.
Below is the full injury report for Thursday.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Thursday (12/18/14)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Garrett Graham Ankle
WR DeAndre Hopkins Ankle
CB Johnathan Joseph Ankle
ILB Mike Mohamed Concussion
QB Tom Savage Knee
G Xavier Su'a-Filo Back
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
ILB Brian Cushing Ankle
RB Arian Foster Hip
FULL PARTICIPATION
T Tyson Clabo Foot/Back
ILB Akeem Dent Neck
CB Kareem Jackson Knee
WR Andre Johnson Concussion
OLB Whitney Mercilus Back
ILB Jeff Tarpinian Knee
DE J.J. Watt Non-Injury
BALTIMORE RAVENSThursday (12/18/14)DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Chris Canty Ankle
TE Owen Daniels Non-Injury
LB Daryl Smith Non-Injury
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Anthony Levine Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
S Will Hill Non-Injury
WR Jacoby Jones Illness
G Kelechi Osemele Non-Injury
RB Bernard Pierce Back