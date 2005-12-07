Titans conference calls

(On having two consecutive losing seasons) "Well, it's not been easy but I've been especially proud of the way the players have approached it week after week. They've given maximum effort. They've been very good on the practice field. It hasn't gone the way we've wanted but we're laying the foundation for what's ahead. There's a lot of young players that have benefited from a lot of opportunities this season."
Texans place Jeff Allen, Matthew Godin on PUP list
The Texans placed Jeff Allen and Matthew Godin on the PUP list.
Statement from Texans Founder Robert C. McNair
he following is a statement from Houston Texans Founder, Chairman and CEO Robert C. McNair.
Vandermeer's View: Time to Score
After nearly seven months of revamping, reloading and retooling, the Texans offense is finally ready to take the field.
Texans Camp: August 7
Bill O'Brien, D'Onta Foreman and Tom Savage spoke to the media after Texans Camp Practice #11.
Texans Camp: August 5
Head coach Bill O'Brien and Brian Cushing spoke to the media after Texans Training Camp.
Texans Camp: August 3
Bill O'Brie, Braxton Miller and Lamar Miiller spoke to the media after Thursday's Training Camp.
Texans Camp: August 2
Bill O'Brien, Jadeveon Clowney, Marcus Gilchrist and J.J. Watt spoke to the media on Day 7 of Texans Camp.
Texans Camp: August 1
Bob McNair, Bill O'Brien, Tom Savage and DeAndre Hopkins spoke to the media after Day 6 of Texans training camp.
Texans Camp: July 30
Head coach Bill O'Brien spoke to the media for the conclusion of Week 1 of Texans training camp.
Texans Camp: July 29
Bill O'Brien, Kareem Jackson and Lamar Miller spoke to the media after Day 4 of Texans Camp.