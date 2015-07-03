Top 5 pass rushers on the Texans' 2015 schedule

Jul 03, 2015 at 01:00 AM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

Oh, we're not about to leave out the defenders on this list, as we feature the top five edge pass rushers the Texans will face in 2015. Trent Cole and Brian Orakpo have signed with AFC South opponents and the Texans will face both twice a year. But, neither made the list. Who did? Well, let's take a look.

1. Justin Houston, Kansas City Chiefs - Week 1 (Home) - Quick...who led the league in sacks in 2014? Bunch of you said J.J. Watt, right? Unfortunately, you're wrong, because it was Houston who had 22 sacks in 2014. The only thing that could bump Houston off this list is the fact that he hasn't signed his franchise tag contract or a contract extension. If it becomes an issue, Week 1 could be in jeopardy.

Key Stat: Houston doubled his sack output as he had 22 sacks in 2014 after 11 in 2013.

2. Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins - Week 7 (Away) - Consistency and tenacity are hallmarks throughout Wake's career. He finished last year with 11.5 sacks and his third-straight Pro Bowl berth (fourth in five years).

Key Stat: Wake had four multi-sack games in 2014 but didn't have more than 2.0 in any one game.

3. Mario Williams, Buffalo Bills - Week 13 (Away) - The former Texan continues to pile up numbers and Pro Bowl berths. He put up a career-best 14.5 sacks in 2014 and produced the fifth double-digit sack season in his career. He now has 91 takedowns in his career, 40th all-time.

Key Stat: Only seven active players have more career sacks than Williams, but he's younger than each by a minimum of two years.

4. Tamba Hali, Kansas City Chiefs - Week 1 (Home) - Hali has 79.5 sacks in his career but has seen the younger and more explosive Justin Houston pass him as the top rusher for the Chiefs. However, the last time the Texans faced the Chiefs in 2013, Hali racked up 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a 17-16 Chiefs win.

Key Stat: In 2014, Hali had his fewest number of sacks since 2008, as he finished with only six.

5. Jerry Hughes, Buffalo Bills - Week 13 (Away) - The entire Buffalo front seven is nasty, but as we're focusing on just pass rushers, only Williams and Hughes make the list. The former TCU star burst on the scene when he arrived in Buffalo, piling up ten sacks each of his first two seasons.

Key Stat: Hughes has as many forced fumbles (five) in two years in Buffalo as he had sacks in three years in Indianapolis.

Top 5 pass rushers on Texans' 2015 schedule

Texans analyst John Harris ranks the top 5 pass rushers on the Texans' 2015 schedule. (AP Images)

Advertising